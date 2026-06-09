

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Giving babies eggs early in life may help reduce their risk of developing egg allergies, especially for infants with eczema, according to a new study.



The study, conducted by researchers from The University of Queensland and Murdoch Children's Research Institute, analyzed data from more than 7,200 children across two large Australian population-based studies.



'Australia has one of the highest rates of food allergy in the world, with one in 10 infants allergic to one or more foods,' said Associate Professor Jennifer Koplin of UQ's Child Health Research Centre.



'To our knowledge, this is the first study to show a reduction in egg allergy after the introduction of new infant feeding guidelines at a population level.'



Published in JAMA Pediatrics, the study found that egg allergy cases in Australia fell within a decade after the country introduced guidelines recommending that babies be introduced to eggs at around 6 months of age. After accounting for demographic differences, researchers found that egg allergy rates declined by nearly 18% following the guideline change.



Australia updated its infant feeding guidelines in 2016, advising parents to introduce eggs and other common allergy-causing foods during the first year of a child's life. The guidelines also recommend introducing other common allergy-triggering foods, including cow's milk, fish, sesame, wheat, and tree nuts, before a child turns one year old.



'The introduction of the 2016 guidelines was a major change from most advice given in the 1990s and early 2000s, which recommended parents delay giving eggs and other allergenic foods until 1-3 years of age if there was a strong family history of allergy,' Associate Professor Rachel Peters of the Murdoch Children's Research Institute said.



'Current advice from the Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy, based on the latest available evidence, is to introduce well-cooked egg and smooth peanut butter soon after a baby starts eating solid foods, usually around 6 months of age.'



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