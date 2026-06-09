Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed AIT(Arbit) at 10:00 on June 9, 2026 (UTC).







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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ait_usdt

About AIT(Arbit)

Arbit is a decentralized marketplace focused on the creation, trading, and application of cross-domain AI agents (spanning creative expression, business strategy, and scientific research). Its core value proposition lies in the innovative Proof of Creativity (POC) mechanism, which verifies the intellectual and creative contributions of AI agents, assigning them market value. Users can seamlessly create, train, and commercialize agents capable of solving complex problems and automating workflows.

Why Arbit

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has brought both unprecedented efficiency gains and new opportunities for innovation across creative industries, scientific research, and business processes. However, most existing AI platforms still operate on centralized architectures, lacking cross-domain collaboration capabilities and value-sharing mechanisms, which limits the full potential of AI in areas such as art creation, business analytics, and scientific discovery. Meanwhile, the convergence of "creativity + AI" is emerging as a key trend, but its potential remains underrealized due to the absence of decentralized infrastructure and credible incentive systems.

Arbit is built to address this gap. It is a decentralized platform that enables the creation, training, trading, and sharing of AI agents, while introducing the innovative Proof of Creativity (POC) mechanism. This allows creativity to be quantified, verified, and transformed into tradable digital assets, thereby unlocking the long-term value of "AI + creativity" in a truly open and collaborative ecosystem.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Arbit Token

Arbit Token Token Symbol : AIT

: AIT Genesis Supply: 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000 Token Type : AI

: AI Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

The AIT serves as the foundational utility asset of the Arbit ecosystem, enabling both economic coordination and platform governance across all participants.

Used for creation, trading, and licensing payments of AI agents

Enables governance participation through staking

Rewards high-value AI agent developers and validators

Supports community voting and protocol upgrade mechanisms

Allocation Breakdown:

Category Percentage Ecosystem Parnters and creators 40% Treasury 20% Community Incentives 15% Early Investors 14.5% Liquidity 5.5% Foundation 5%

Learn More About AIT(Arbit)

Website: https://www.arbit.finance/

X:https://x.com/ArbitOfficial

Telegram: Telegram: View @Awebidu

Whitepaper :https://awebidu-1.gitbook.io/arbit

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300728

Source: LBank