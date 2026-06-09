Victims' Recovery Law Center: Seven-Figure Settlement Secured for Apartment Shooting Victim After Five Law Firms Declined the Case

The Victims' Recovery Law Center Explains How Civil Litigation Provides a Path to Financial Accountability Independent of Criminal Outcomes

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Victims of arson and the families of individuals killed in deliberately set fires are increasingly turning to civil litigation as a pathway to financial accountability when criminal investigations stall, produce no arrest, or result in outcomes that deliver no compensation to those harmed. The Victims' Recovery Law Center , a civil litigation firm based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, represents arson victims and wrongful death families in civil claims across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

When Criminal Cases Stall, Civil Litigation Remains Available

Arson investigations are among the most complex in law enforcement. Physical evidence is often destroyed in the fire itself. Witnesses may be limited. Criminal prosecutions require proof beyond a reasonable doubt, a standard that is difficult to meet even when the circumstances of a fire strongly suggest deliberate origin.

Civil litigation operates under a different and lower standard, a preponderance of the evidence, meaning it is more likely than not that the defendant's conduct caused the harm. A civil claim can proceed whether or not a criminal prosecution has occurred, is ongoing, or has been declined by prosecutors. The absence of a criminal arrest or conviction does not prevent arson victims and wrongful death families from pursuing civil financial accountability.

This distinction is critically important for families who have watched a criminal investigation go cold, a prosecution fail, or charges never materialize, while they continue to bear the financial and emotional consequences of what was done to them.

Who Can Be Held Civilly Liable in Arson Cases

Civil arson claims can be directed at the individual responsible for setting the fire, where they are identified. But civil liability in arson cases frequently extends beyond the individual perpetrator to include other parties whose conduct contributed to the harm.

Property owners and landlords may face civil liability where building code violations, inadequate fire safety systems, or negligent maintenance contributed to the severity of the fire and the harm suffered. Where a landlord failed to maintain functioning smoke detectors, fire suppression systems, or adequate means of egress, civil claims may arise from those specific failures independent of the arson itself.

Businesses and commercial property operators may face liability where their own security or safety failures contributed to conditions that allowed the arson to occur or that worsened its consequences.

Insurers in some circumstances may face civil claims where coverage disputes arise in the aftermath of arson, and the denial of a legitimate claim compounds the financial harm suffered by the victim.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center has handled civil arson cases involving the destruction of businesses and the wrongful deaths of individuals killed in deliberately set fires. The firm evaluates every potentially responsible party and pursues full financial accountability through civil litigation.

Wrongful Death Claims in Arson Cases

Where an individual is killed in a fire determined or suspected to have been deliberately set, surviving family members may bring a civil wrongful death claim. In Pennsylvania, wrongful death claims can recover damages including loss of financial support, loss of companionship and guidance, funeral and burial expenses, and the conscious pain and suffering experienced by the deceased before death.

Wrongful death claims arising from arson are among the most complex in civil litigation. They require fire investigation experts, forensic evidence, and in many cases, the coordination of civil and criminal investigative findings. The Victims' Recovery Law Center works with experienced fire investigators and expert witnesses to build the evidentiary record these cases require.

Pennsylvania's statute of limitations for wrongful death claims is generally two years from the date of death. This deadline is strictly enforced. Families who wait too long risk losing the right to pursue a civil claim entirely.

Civil Recovery for Business Owners Whose Properties Were Destroyed

Arson not only claims lives. It destroys livelihoods. Business owners whose commercial properties are deliberately destroyed face immediate financial devastation, lost inventory, lost revenue, lost equipment, the costs of rebuilding, and, in many cases, the permanent closure of businesses built over years or decades.

Civil litigation can pursue financial accountability from the individual responsible for the arson and from any third party whose conduct contributed to the harm. Where property owners failed to maintain adequate security that might have deterred or detected the arson, or where building deficiencies worsened the destruction, civil claims may lie against those parties as well.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center represents business owners whose properties have been destroyed by arson in civil claims, pursuing full financial accountability from every responsible party.

About The Victims' Recovery Law Center

Founded in 2007, The Victims' Recovery Law Center is a civil litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of violent crime and catastrophically injured plaintiffs. The firm handles civil arson claims, wrongful death cases, negligent security, premises liability, and third-party liability claims across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. The firm's practice is limited to civil court representation of victims of crime and does not prosecute criminal cases or represent criminal defendants.

David P. Thiruselvam is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey and is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. For more information, visit victimrecoverylaw.com.

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SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/seven-figure-settlement-secured-for-apartment-shooting-victim-af-1174746