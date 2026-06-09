Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Renews License Agreement With Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. For KSF Technology

Global LED Market Manufacturing Leader Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Expands Ongoing Collaboration On KSF Technology With Edison

DALLAS, TX AND NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Dominion Harbor Enterprises' (DHE) (www.DominionHarbor.com) wholly owned subsidiary Edison Innovations has announced the renewal of its royalty-bearing commercial patent license agreement with Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. (https://en.everlight.com/about/) for its Potassium Fluorosilicate (PFS/KSF) phosphor display technology. The agreement was announced jointly by David Pridham, Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Harbor, and William Chang, Chief Legal Officer of Everlight Electronics.

The renewal reflects the parties' continued business relationship and provided Everlight Electronics' with access to certain technologies covered by the licensed portfolio, which is relevant to certain LED product applications for mobile, automotive, and consumer electronics.

The Edison Innovations PFS/KSF phosphor technology patent portfolio represents the display industry's largest collection, as part of the 2,500 patent assets acquired by Dominion Harbor in 2025 from Dolby Laboratories, Inc., after their acquisition of GE Licensing. Following this acquisition, Edison Innovations has actively engaged with technology innovators across various high-growth sectors, including display technology, hybrid and electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics, batteries, wireless power, wireless networking, and healthcare.

"Everlight Electronics has ranked among the leading global lighting giants for good reason. The company's extensive history and body of achievements in LED products are virtually unparalleled. Renewing our partnership reflects Everlight's continued interest in technologies relating to KSF applications as part of its ongoing development and manufacture of top-quality LED displays," said Mr. Pridham.

"We are pleased to have reached a renewal agreement with Edison Innovations and to continue our business partnership with Edison's parent, Dominion Harbor. The agreement provides access to certain technologies that may support portions of our product portfolio, while allowing Everlight Electronics to continue focusing on its own research, development, and product innovation initiatives." said Mr. Chang.

For more information about the KSF patent portfolio, please contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Everlight Electronics, Ltd:

Everlight is a global company with over 5,600 employees with operations and offices across Asia, Europe and America.. Everlight is headquartered at Taipei, Taiwan, where it is developing a sustainable, LED-focused campus.

Founded in 1983, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., combines unparalleled R&D, production and marketing capabilities to deliver the highest possible quality High Power LEDs, SMD LEDs, Lamps, Lighting Components, LED Lighting Modules, Digital Displays, Opto-couplers and Infrared Components to its roster of major global electronics clients. The company has earned a leading achievement status within the global LED market for the past several years, further solidifying its position as an innovative LED lighting leader.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a premier intellectual property transaction and advisory firm, recognized for its unmatched expertise in IP transactions. DHE provides clients with unparalleled access to targeted and credentialed licensees, supported by its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution. The firm is committed to fostering innovation and growth in the intellectual property landscape.

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SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-renews-license-agreement-with-everlight-elect-1174754