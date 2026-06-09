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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 22:48 Uhr
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KENCO STEPS-UP AS 'OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF STAYING AWAKE' AS SCHEDULE REVEALS SUMMER MATCH TIMES WILL PUSH EUROPEAN FOOTBALL FANS TO THE LIMIT

  • Published match timings show Central European fans face 71 late-night kick-offs (68.3% of the tournament).
  • UK fans face 60 late-night matches (57.7%), while Eastern European fans suffer the most with 90 of 104 matches kicking off after 10:00 PM.
  • With pivotal matches like England vs. Croatia, Scotland vs. Brazil, and crucial knockout stages kicking off as late as midnight and 1:00 AM CET, coffee steps in to fuel the ultimate "night shift" for supporters.

In response, Kenco has stepped up to become the 'Official Sponsor of Staying Awake', launching a dedicated campaign to support the true heroes of the tournament: the sleep-deprived fans keeping the passion alive in the dead of night.

Looking at the European broadcast schedule and defining a 'late start' as any local kick-off between 10:00 PM and 7:00 AM, the stark reality for European television audiences is laid bare:

  • Central Europe (Germany, France, Netherlands): Fans will endure 71 late-night matches, representing a staggering 68.3% of the entire tournament.
  • United Kingdom: British viewers are not spared, with 60 matches (57.7%) falling into the late-night bracket.
  • Eastern Europe: Fans face the most relentless schedule, with 90 out of 104 matches (86.5%) starting after 10:00 PM local time.

Brutal Nights for Europe's Biggest Matchups

The time zone differences mean that glamour ties and local derbies will become midnight or post-midnight rituals. For example, some highly anticipated group-stage matches, including that will kick off at 11:00 PM in the UK, midnight (12:00 AM) in Central Europe, and 1:00 AM in Eastern Europe.

Even early-evening games in the UK, including England vs. Croatia on June 17 (9:00 PM UK), push Central European viewers straight into the late-night zone with a 10:00 PM CET kick-off, while Eastern European fans must tune in at 11:00 PM.

As the tournament progresses, the stakes, and the hours, get even higher. Knock out stages will drag the clock further, with games kicking off at 10:30 PM CET for Central Europe and 11:30 PM for Eastern Europe.

Britain's Late-Night Football Crisis: While UK fans have it slightly easier than their continental neighbours, the burden is still historic. 60 out of 104 matches (57.7%) qualify as late-night starts. Home nation fixtures and marquee games like Scotland vs. Brazil (11:00 PM GMT start) mean British households will be wide awake long past midnight, turning what used to be a niche late-night problem into a major national talking point.

Supporting the Supporters

Rather than admitting defeat to sleep, fans are preparing to wear their tiredness as a badge of honour. The timings, along with the rarity of the event and national-team gravity will drive millions to embrace late nights with coffee, group chats, and morning-after bragging rights to get through the workday.

"Supporters are the lifeblood of football, but this year, they are being asked to pull double shifts," said Corrine Chant, Marketing Director for JDE Peet's UK. "When your national team is playing a crucial match at midnight, going to bed is simply not an option. That's why Kenco is proud to celebrate fans and the moments that bring them together this summer. We aren't here to support matches or players on the pitch; we are supporting the fans on the sofa, ensuring they have the energy to shout at the TV at 1:00 AM and still make it to work the next day."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kenco-steps-up-as-official-sponsor-of-staying-awake-as-schedule-reveals-summer-match-times-will-push-european-football-fans-to-the-limit-302795806.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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