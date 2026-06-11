ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ZINZINO OPENS COLOMBIA FOLLOWING STRONG PRE-LAUNCH DEMAND AND GROWING LATIN AMERICAN MOMENTUM

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino today announced the official opening of Colombia as a new market on June 11, 2026, further strengthening the company's presence in Latin America. The launch follows strong pre-market demand, with sales through Zinzino's global webshop already reaching approximately 2mSEK per month.

The decision to establish operations in Colombia reflects Zinzino's proven market expansion strategy, where customer demand and Partner activity are developed through the company's global infrastructure before a full market launch is implemented. Colombia has emerged as one of the company's most promising growth opportunities in the region, supported by increasing customer interest and growing entrepreneurial activity.

With more than 53 million inhabitants, Colombia is the fourth most populous country in Latin America and one of the region's largest direct selling markets. Industry data indicates that the Colombian direct selling sector generates annual retail sales exceeding USD 2 billion and engages more than 2.6 million independent distributors. Combined with increasing digital adoption and expanding e-commerce behavior, the market offers attractive conditions for Zinzino's test-based personalized nutrition concept and scalable business model.

"Colombia is one of the most attractive direct selling markets in Latin America and has already demonstrated significant demand for both our products and business opportunity," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino.

"We are entering the market from a position of strength. The combination of proven customer demand, a well-established direct selling culture and growing interest in personalized wellness solutions makes Colombia a natural next step in our international expansion strategy. We see substantial long-term potential in the market and look forward to supporting both customers and Partners as we continue to build our presence in the region."

Latin America remains an important growth region for Zinzino, driven by increasing health awareness, digital engagement and entrepreneurship. The launch in Colombia further strengthens the company's regional footprint and supports its ambition to make test-based personalized nutrition accessible to more people around the world.

The market opening creates new opportunities for Independent Partners to build and grow their businesses locally while leveraging Zinzino's global platform, digital Partner tools, educational systems and proven business model. Customers and Partners in Colombia will benefit from local market support combined with access to Zinzino's internationally recognized portfolio of scientifically based health and wellness solutions.

The launch further expands Zinzino's global footprint across more than 100 markets worldwide and marks another milestone in the company's long-term strategy to drive sustainable international growth through customer-centric innovation, digital scalability and entrepreneurship.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-opens-colombia-following-strong-pre-launch-demand-and-growing-latin-americ,c4361820

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4361820/aff23088d5b8461f.pdf 2606 Pressrelease Colombia EN

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-zinzino-opens-colombia-following-strong-pre-launch-demand-and-growing-latin-american-momentum-302798122.html