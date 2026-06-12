Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.06.26
|IE000CCQKON9
|3,701,640.00
|EUR
|0
|37,870,582.92
|10.2308
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.06.26
|IE000I8CR2Q4
|5,005.00
|EUR
|0
|50,052.44
|10.0005
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.06.26
|IE0002P9KZW1
|5,000.00
|GBP
|0
|50,199.46
|10.0399
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