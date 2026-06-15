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Dow Jones News
15.06.2026 14:39 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Jun-2026 / 13:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

15 June 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc 
("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 8 June 2026 to 12 June 2026: 
 
Aggregate information: 
 
Date     Venue 
 
            Volume-weighted average price    Aggregated   Highest price per   Lowest price per 
             (pence per share)          volume     share (p)       share (p) 

8 June 2026  LSE   138.1490p              27,920     140.0000p       136.0000p 
 
9 June 2026  LSE   138.8672p              36,000     140.4000p       137.2000p 
 
10 June 2026 LSE   136.3148p              30,178     137.8000p       134.8000p 
 
11 June 2026 LSE   137.3963p              30,896     138.2000p       136.0000p 
 
12 June 2026 LSE   142.5491p              33,038     144.0000p       139.8000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 7,775,891 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,965,685 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,965,685 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date     Number of ordinary shares Transaction price   Time of transaction  Transaction reference Trading 
       purchased         (GBp share)      (UK Time)       number        venue 
 
 
08 June 2026 300            136.80        08:50:09        00397586011TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 549            136.60        09:03:37        00397596917TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 498            136.20        09:05:17        00397598262TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 71            136.20        09:20:29        00397611327TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 483            136.20        09:35:24        00397623073TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 71            136.20        09:35:24        00397623074TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 579            136.20        09:41:25        00397627390TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 125            136.00        09:50:44        00397634550TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 37            136.20        09:51:11        00397634945TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 17            136.20        09:51:11        00397634946TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 4             136.20        09:51:11        00397634947TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 54            136.40        10:27:45        00397668614TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 4             136.40        10:27:45        00397668615TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 4             136.40        10:27:45        00397668616TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 4             136.40        10:27:45        00397668617TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 1             136.40        10:27:45        00397668618TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 224            136.40        10:34:04        00397676173TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 254            136.40        10:34:04        00397676174TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 66            136.40        10:34:04        00397676175TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 79            137.20        10:37:03        00397679445TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 512            137.20        10:37:03        00397679446TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 556            136.80        10:37:52        00397680460TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 209            136.80        10:37:52        00397680464TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 29            137.40        10:50:24        00397694639TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 668            137.40        10:50:24        00397694640TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 55            137.20        11:15:10        00397703466TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 1124           138.00        11:31:06        00397704434TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 3709           138.00        11:31:06        00397704435TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 1022           138.00        11:31:06        00397704436TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 589            137.60        11:31:06        00397704437TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 575            138.20        11:35:16        00397705040TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 1015           138.60        11:35:16        00397705041TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 626            138.60        11:46:49        00397705520TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 590            138.20        11:58:50        00397706044TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 595            139.60        12:15:33        00397707269TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 42            139.40        12:16:20        00397707387TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 42            139.40        12:16:20        00397707388TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 487            139.40        12:16:20        00397707389TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 508            139.80        12:25:32        00397707674TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 1225           140.00        12:34:38        00397708019TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 4             139.40        12:44:43        00397708526TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 1             139.40        12:44:43        00397708527TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 567            139.20        12:48:09        00397708634TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 566            139.20        12:48:09        00397708635TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 543            139.00        12:48:10        00397708637TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 543            139.00        13:11:36        00397709170TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 542            139.00        13:11:36        00397709171TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 542            139.00        13:11:36        00397709172TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 545            139.00        13:11:36        00397709173TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 553            139.20        13:14:23        00397709276TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 551            138.80        13:27:25        00397709658TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 564            138.40        13:48:50        00397710472TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 25            137.80        13:49:12        00397710484TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 1             137.60        13:54:10        00397710634TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 545            137.60        14:04:51        00397710918TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 24            137.60        14:04:51        00397710919TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 1084           138.20        14:31:02        00397712230TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 571            138.00        14:31:07        00397712247TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 47            137.80        14:54:19        00397714273TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 540            137.80        14:59:09        00397714916TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 1             137.80        14:59:09        00397714917TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 576            137.80        15:29:49        00397717505TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 546            138.20        15:45:00        00397718628TRLO1   XLON 
 
08 June 2026 546            138.20        15:45:00        00397718629TRLO1   XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2026 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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