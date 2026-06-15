DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 15-Jun-2026 / 13:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 15 June 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 8 June 2026 to 12 June 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 8 June 2026 LSE 138.1490p 27,920 140.0000p 136.0000p 9 June 2026 LSE 138.8672p 36,000 140.4000p 137.2000p 10 June 2026 LSE 136.3148p 30,178 137.8000p 134.8000p 11 June 2026 LSE 137.3963p 30,896 138.2000p 136.0000p 12 June 2026 LSE 142.5491p 33,038 144.0000p 139.8000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 7,775,891 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,965,685 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,965,685 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares Transaction price Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading purchased (GBp share) (UK Time) number venue 08 June 2026 300 136.80 08:50:09 00397586011TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 549 136.60 09:03:37 00397596917TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 498 136.20 09:05:17 00397598262TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 71 136.20 09:20:29 00397611327TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 483 136.20 09:35:24 00397623073TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 71 136.20 09:35:24 00397623074TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 579 136.20 09:41:25 00397627390TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 125 136.00 09:50:44 00397634550TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 37 136.20 09:51:11 00397634945TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 17 136.20 09:51:11 00397634946TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 4 136.20 09:51:11 00397634947TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 54 136.40 10:27:45 00397668614TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 4 136.40 10:27:45 00397668615TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 4 136.40 10:27:45 00397668616TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 4 136.40 10:27:45 00397668617TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 1 136.40 10:27:45 00397668618TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 224 136.40 10:34:04 00397676173TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 254 136.40 10:34:04 00397676174TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 66 136.40 10:34:04 00397676175TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 79 137.20 10:37:03 00397679445TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 512 137.20 10:37:03 00397679446TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 556 136.80 10:37:52 00397680460TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 209 136.80 10:37:52 00397680464TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 29 137.40 10:50:24 00397694639TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 668 137.40 10:50:24 00397694640TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 55 137.20 11:15:10 00397703466TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 1124 138.00 11:31:06 00397704434TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 3709 138.00 11:31:06 00397704435TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 1022 138.00 11:31:06 00397704436TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 589 137.60 11:31:06 00397704437TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 575 138.20 11:35:16 00397705040TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 1015 138.60 11:35:16 00397705041TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 626 138.60 11:46:49 00397705520TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 590 138.20 11:58:50 00397706044TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 595 139.60 12:15:33 00397707269TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 42 139.40 12:16:20 00397707387TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 42 139.40 12:16:20 00397707388TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 487 139.40 12:16:20 00397707389TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 508 139.80 12:25:32 00397707674TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 1225 140.00 12:34:38 00397708019TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 4 139.40 12:44:43 00397708526TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 1 139.40 12:44:43 00397708527TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 567 139.20 12:48:09 00397708634TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 566 139.20 12:48:09 00397708635TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 543 139.00 12:48:10 00397708637TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 543 139.00 13:11:36 00397709170TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 542 139.00 13:11:36 00397709171TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 542 139.00 13:11:36 00397709172TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 545 139.00 13:11:36 00397709173TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 553 139.20 13:14:23 00397709276TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 551 138.80 13:27:25 00397709658TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 564 138.40 13:48:50 00397710472TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 25 137.80 13:49:12 00397710484TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 1 137.60 13:54:10 00397710634TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 545 137.60 14:04:51 00397710918TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 24 137.60 14:04:51 00397710919TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 1084 138.20 14:31:02 00397712230TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 571 138.00 14:31:07 00397712247TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 47 137.80 14:54:19 00397714273TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 540 137.80 14:59:09 00397714916TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 1 137.80 14:59:09 00397714917TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 576 137.80 15:29:49 00397717505TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 546 138.20 15:45:00 00397718628TRLO1 XLON 08 June 2026 546 138.20 15:45:00 00397718629TRLO1 XLON

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June 15, 2026 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)