Enersize Oyj: Enersize intends to distribute Airdev to its shareholders and establish a new listed platform for investments and corporate transactions

The Board of Directors of Enersize Oyj ("Enersize" or the "Company") intends, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, to carry out a distribution in kind of the Company's holding in Airdev AB ("Airdev") to Enersize's shareholders.

Airdev, which is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of Enersize, is intended to be developed into an independent public company focused on investments, acquisitions, capital markets transactions and potential reverse takeovers. Through the planned transaction, Enersize's shareholders will be given the opportunity to participate in the future value creation of two companies with clearly separated strategies and business focuses.

BACKGROUND AND RATIONALE

The Board of Directors believes that the development of Airdev as an independent company, combined with the distribution of the shares to Enersize's shareholders, has the potential to create significant shareholder value over time.

Through the transaction, Enersize's shareholders will obtain a direct ownership interest in Airdev and thereby participate in the future value development of a separate company with its own strategy, capital structure and growth opportunities.

The transaction provides Enersize's shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the future value development of a separate investment and corporate transactions platform without making any additional investment. Through Airdev, shareholders will gain exposure to future investments, acquisitions, corporate transactions and potential reverse takeovers, which may create significant value over time.

The Board of Directors believes that the structure is beneficial to shareholders as it enables value created within Airdev to be developed and recognized in a separate listed environment, while Enersize can continue to focus on its core business. Furthermore, the planned capitalization of Airdev will create the conditions necessary for the company to operate independently, execute its strategy and bear its own costs without burdening Enersize's operations or balance sheet.

The Board of Directors further believes that the structure creates opportunities to unlock value that might otherwise not be fully reflected in the valuation of the Enersize group, while enabling a clearer strategic focus for each respective business.

AIRDEV'S PLANNED BUSINESS

Airdev is intended to be developed into an independent investment company focused on investments, acquisitions and capital markets transactions.

The company is intended to have a broad investment mandate enabling a flexible and opportunistic investment strategy with an attractive risk-return profile. Through active ownership, capital contributions and strategic support, the ambition is to contribute to the development of portfolio companies and thereby create long-term value for shareholders.

A key part of the long-term strategy is to establish Airdev as an attractive listed platform for investments, corporate transactions and potential reverse takeovers. Through access to the capital markets and a flexible corporate structure, Airdev is expected to be able to offer attractive opportunities for growth companies seeking capital, market access and long-term partnerships.

PLANNED CAPITALIZATION

Prior to the distribution in kind, Airdev intends to carry out an external capitalization in order to provide the company with the resources required to establish its operations, build its organization and execute its planned strategy.

The capitalization is intended, among other things, to create the financial conditions necessary for investments, acquisitions and corporate transactions, as well as to prepare for a future listing of Airdev's shares on Spotlight Stock Market.

Following the completion of the capitalization, the intention is that Enersize's shareholders, through the distribution in kind, will receive a significant ownership interest in Airdev and thereby be given the opportunity to participate in the company's future value development.

NEXT STEPS

The Board of Directors will determine the record date for the distribution in kind once the necessary preparatory measures have been completed and the required conditions have been satisfied.

Prior to determining the record date, Airdev is intended, among other things, to complete its capitalization, convert into a public company, become affiliated with Euroclear Sweden and undertake the necessary preparations for a planned listing on Spotlight Stock Market.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB