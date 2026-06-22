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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
22.06.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Global EV Expansion and Rising Lithium Demand Highlight ELEKTROS Inc.'s Vision for Innovation and Future Growth

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, today expressed its appreciation to shareholders, supporters, and investors worldwide as growing awareness continues to highlight the Company's long-term vision involving hard rock lithium mining and patented electric vehicle charging technology.

As gasoline prices remain elevated in many regions of the world, many consumers continue exploring electric vehicle alternatives to help reduce transportation costs. Industry-wide demand for electric vehicles, battery materials, lithium resources, and charging infrastructure continues to expand globally.

Management believes the growing importance of lithium, a key component in most modern electric vehicle batteries, continues to support long-term interest in the sector.

"This is an exciting chapter in the continued evolution of our Company," stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Management further stated that increasing global interest in electric vehicles, advanced charging infrastructure, critical minerals, and energy technologies continues to create opportunities for companies focused on innovation.

The Company believes its EV multi-plug charging patent technology and long-term critical minerals strategy position it to participate in these evolving markets.

Although ELEKTROS is a small company today, management believes more investors are discovering the Company and learning about its vision. We strive and thrive to build a company that one day may stand alongside respected lithium, rare earth, and critical minerals companies.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. References to other companies are for research and informational purposes only and do not imply any affiliation, endorsement, comparison, or prediction of future performance. Investors should conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.
Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/global-ev-expansion-and-rising-lithium-demand-highlight-elektros-inc.s-vision-for-innova-1180238

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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