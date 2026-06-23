Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH EM MKT EQ ETF
|EAU
|Date:
|22/6/2026
|Curr:
|USD
|NAV:
|7.84
|Shrs:
|589,100,000.00
|Tckr:
|FEMR
© 2026 PR Newswire
Fidelity Emerging Markets Equity Research Enhanced UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23
|Fund:
|FIL SR ENH EM MKT EQ ETF
|EAU
|Date:
|22/6/2026
|Curr:
|USD
|NAV:
|7.84
|Shrs:
|589,100,000.00
|Tckr:
|FEMR