Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation: Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release Advanced 1/2-type CMOS Sensor for Mobile Applications Featuring Industry's First RB2×2 OCL Pixel Structure for Both High Resolution and AF Performance

¦ Sony's first 1/2-type sensor to support 4K 120 fps video recording

The logic circuits on this product employ fine processing for low energy consumption. Additionally, the AD converter (analog-to-digital conversion circuit) has been optimized through increased parallelization to achieve high-speed data readout that is double that of the conventional 1/2-type sensor.*3

The improved readout speed enables 4K 120 fps video recording for the first time on Sony's sensor of the same size, which had been difficult to achieve with previous designs.

Please check the official website for slow-motion sample (4K 120fps), specifications and other details.

https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/news/2026/2026062401.html

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