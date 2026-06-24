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WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009 | Ticker-Symbol: SON1
Tradegate
23.06.26 | 20:48
17,396 Euro
+2,03 % +0,346
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NIKKEI-225
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SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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17,07817,35223.06.
17,10017,40023.06.
PR Newswire
24.06.2026 05:06 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation: Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release Advanced 1/2-type CMOS Sensor for Mobile Applications Featuring Industry's First RB2×2 OCL Pixel Structure for Both High Resolution and AF Performance

¦ Sony's first 1/2-type sensor to support 4K 120 fps video recording

The logic circuits on this product employ fine processing for low energy consumption. Additionally, the AD converter (analog-to-digital conversion circuit) has been optimized through increased parallelization to achieve high-speed data readout that is double that of the conventional 1/2-type sensor.*3

The improved readout speed enables 4K 120 fps video recording for the first time on Sony's sensor of the same size, which had been difficult to achieve with previous designs.

Please check the official website for slow-motion sample (4K 120fps), specifications and other details.

https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/news/2026/2026062401.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sony-semiconductor-solutions-to-release-advanced-12-type-cmos-sensor-for-mobile-applications-featuring-industrys-first-rb2O2-ocl-pixel-structure-for-both-high-resolution-and-af-performance-302805098.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.