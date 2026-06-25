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PR Newswire
25.06.2026 13:14 Uhr
59 Leser
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MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA: MindMaze Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

GENEVA, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: MMTX) (MindMaze Therapeutics or the Company), a global leader in scalable precision neurotherapeutics, today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

Shareholders approved all proposals submitted by the Board of Directors, except the proposed increase in conditional share capital, which did not obtain the required qualified majority.

Shareholders re-elected Walid Hanna, Olaf Blanke and Martin Reiss to the Board of Directors and elected Brad Hollinger, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vibra Healthcare, and Zach Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of MindMaze Therapeutics, as new members of the Board of Directors.

In addition, shareholders approved the 2025 Annual Report and financial statements, the appropriation of available earnings, the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, the re-election of Walid Hanna as Chairman of the Board of Directors, the elections to the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the re-election of the Independent Proxy and the statutory auditor, the compensation proposals for the Board of Directors and Executive Committee, and the consultative vote on the 2025 Compensation Report.

Further information on the proposals submitted to shareholders is available in the AGM Invitation. Detailed voting results will be published on the Company's website later today.

About MindMaze Therapeutics
MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX) is a global leader in scalable, precision neurotherapeutics, dedicated to redefining the recovery trajectory for patients around the world. By integrating advanced software, proprietary sensors, and AI-driven data analytics, MindMaze Therapeutics provides a seamless continuum of care from the acute hospital phase to outpatient treatment to home-based therapy. The company's FDA-cleared and CE-marked products are designed to address the systemic shortage of specialized clinicians, offering scalable, reimbursable solutions for stroke, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders. With an extensive library of rigorous clinical validation and a robust R&D pipeline, MindMaze Therapeutics is operationalizing the future of neurorestorative medicine. For more information, visit www.mindmazetherapeutics.com.

Media & Investor Contacts

Investor Relations:
Jeremy Meinen, Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
VSC for MindMaze Therapeutics
[email protected]

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "will," or similar expressions. These statements are based on current plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. This communication is provided as of the date hereof, and MindMaze Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional features:
File: Press release_MindMaze_AGM 2026 Results

SOURCE MindMaze Therapeutics Holding SA

© 2026 PR Newswire
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