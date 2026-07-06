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Dow Jones News
06.07.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 29th June 2026 to Friday 3rd July 2026, 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf 
of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the 
table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary    Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares     Price Paid (GBp)    paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased 
29/06/26    30,000    574.5333        570.0     580.5 
30/06/26    30,000    578.4401        571.5     582.5 
01/07/26    30,000    588.4969        583.0     590.0 
02/07/26    30,000    586.7509        581.0     592.5 
03/07/26    30,000    586.5895        582.0     592.5

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,407,698 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,638,752.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction    Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK  reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
29/06/2026  25          572.00     08:07:14     00081519180TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  189          572.50     08:07:14     00081519181TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  966          571.00     08:13:04     00081519418TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  23          572.50     08:18:56     00081519701TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  868          572.50     08:24:31     00081519849TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  1058         572.50     08:31:31     00081520228TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  959          572.50     08:53:10     00081521024TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  968          571.00     09:45:15     00081523251TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  885          570.00     09:56:46     00081523526TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  983          576.00     11:15:33     00081526004TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  66          580.50     11:43:50     00081526855TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  290          580.50     11:43:50     00081526854TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  220          580.50     11:43:50     00081526856TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  1030         579.50     11:55:00     00081527336TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  70          579.00     11:58:56     00081527399TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  868          579.00     12:14:21     00081528027TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  123          577.00     12:33:17     00081528547TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  811          577.00     13:20:00     00081530223TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  972          576.50     13:20:00     00081530224TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  1007         574.00     13:39:39     00081530680TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  1025         574.00     14:10:39     00081532111TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  927          574.00     14:10:39     00081532110TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  1032         573.00     14:22:29     00081532476TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  1023         576.50     14:30:13     00081532845TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  883          576.50     14:30:13     00081532844TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  1041         576.50     14:47:58     00081534158TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  34          577.00     15:03:06     00081535004TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  474          577.00     15:03:06     00081535003TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  14          577.00     15:03:06     00081535002TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  262          577.00     15:03:06     00081535001TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  1053         575.00     15:05:30     00081535140TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  901          573.00     15:05:41     00081535161TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  903          574.00     15:07:43     00081535294TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  975          573.50     15:08:09     00081535333TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  928          573.50     15:12:46     00081535589TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  69          573.50     15:15:20     00081535731TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  51          573.50     15:15:20     00081535730TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  846          573.50     15:17:06     00081535819TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  37          573.50     15:17:06     00081535818TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  31          573.50     15:17:06     00081535817TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  134          574.50     15:24:20     00081536144TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  67          574.50     15:24:20     00081536143TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  1064         575.50     15:33:28     00081536618TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  39          574.00     15:40:07     00081537128TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  969          574.00     15:40:07     00081537127TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  23          575.00     15:54:47     00081538390TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  999          575.00     15:54:47     00081538389TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  912          574.50     15:57:44     00081538583TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  304          572.00     16:08:09     00081539391TRLO0 XLON 
29/06/2026  599          572.00     16:09:09     00081539497TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  891          571.50     08:17:30     00081544149TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  866          580.00     08:55:11     00081545761TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  253          580.00     08:55:11     00081545762TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  705          580.00     08:55:11     00081545763TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  989          575.50     09:09:56     00081546396TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  43          576.00     09:20:01     00081546840TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  1094         576.00     09:20:01     00081546841TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  1043         576.00     09:20:01     00081546842TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  896          575.00     09:37:29     00081547622TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  986          572.50     09:55:29     00081548200TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  1311         573.00     09:56:17     00081548264TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  238          573.00     09:56:17     00081548265TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  1025         573.00     09:57:02     00081548303TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  248          578.00     10:13:28     00081549061TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  669          578.00     10:26:05     00081549496TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  869          578.00     10:26:05     00081549497TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  1328         580.00     10:50:43     00081551484TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  146          580.00     11:25:40     00081554037TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  877          580.00     11:38:51     00081554664TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  859          582.50     11:59:52     00081555348TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  961          582.50     15:10:35     00081563956TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  24          581.50     15:17:10     00081564294TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  937          581.50     15:17:10     00081564295TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  917          580.50     15:31:05     00081564957TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  171          580.50     15:36:51     00081565279TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  421          580.50     15:39:09     00081565391TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  377          580.50     15:41:17     00081565511TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  13          580.50     15:42:59     00081565602TRLO0 XLON 
30/06/2026  953          579.50     15:46:45     00081565745TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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