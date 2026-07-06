DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 29th June 2026 to Friday 3rd July 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 29/06/26 30,000 574.5333 570.0 580.5 30/06/26 30,000 578.4401 571.5 582.5 01/07/26 30,000 588.4969 583.0 590.0 02/07/26 30,000 586.7509 581.0 592.5 03/07/26 30,000 586.5895 582.0 592.5

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,407,698 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,638,752.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 29/06/2026 25 572.00 08:07:14 00081519180TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 189 572.50 08:07:14 00081519181TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 966 571.00 08:13:04 00081519418TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 23 572.50 08:18:56 00081519701TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 868 572.50 08:24:31 00081519849TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1058 572.50 08:31:31 00081520228TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 959 572.50 08:53:10 00081521024TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 968 571.00 09:45:15 00081523251TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 885 570.00 09:56:46 00081523526TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 983 576.00 11:15:33 00081526004TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 66 580.50 11:43:50 00081526855TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 290 580.50 11:43:50 00081526854TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 220 580.50 11:43:50 00081526856TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1030 579.50 11:55:00 00081527336TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 70 579.00 11:58:56 00081527399TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 868 579.00 12:14:21 00081528027TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 123 577.00 12:33:17 00081528547TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 811 577.00 13:20:00 00081530223TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 972 576.50 13:20:00 00081530224TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1007 574.00 13:39:39 00081530680TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1025 574.00 14:10:39 00081532111TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 927 574.00 14:10:39 00081532110TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1032 573.00 14:22:29 00081532476TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1023 576.50 14:30:13 00081532845TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 883 576.50 14:30:13 00081532844TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1041 576.50 14:47:58 00081534158TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 34 577.00 15:03:06 00081535004TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 474 577.00 15:03:06 00081535003TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 14 577.00 15:03:06 00081535002TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 262 577.00 15:03:06 00081535001TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1053 575.00 15:05:30 00081535140TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 901 573.00 15:05:41 00081535161TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 903 574.00 15:07:43 00081535294TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 975 573.50 15:08:09 00081535333TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 928 573.50 15:12:46 00081535589TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 69 573.50 15:15:20 00081535731TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 51 573.50 15:15:20 00081535730TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 846 573.50 15:17:06 00081535819TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 37 573.50 15:17:06 00081535818TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 31 573.50 15:17:06 00081535817TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 134 574.50 15:24:20 00081536144TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 67 574.50 15:24:20 00081536143TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 1064 575.50 15:33:28 00081536618TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 39 574.00 15:40:07 00081537128TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 969 574.00 15:40:07 00081537127TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 23 575.00 15:54:47 00081538390TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 999 575.00 15:54:47 00081538389TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 912 574.50 15:57:44 00081538583TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 304 572.00 16:08:09 00081539391TRLO0 XLON 29/06/2026 599 572.00 16:09:09 00081539497TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 891 571.50 08:17:30 00081544149TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 866 580.00 08:55:11 00081545761TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 253 580.00 08:55:11 00081545762TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 705 580.00 08:55:11 00081545763TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 989 575.50 09:09:56 00081546396TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 43 576.00 09:20:01 00081546840TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 1094 576.00 09:20:01 00081546841TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 1043 576.00 09:20:01 00081546842TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 896 575.00 09:37:29 00081547622TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 986 572.50 09:55:29 00081548200TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 1311 573.00 09:56:17 00081548264TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 238 573.00 09:56:17 00081548265TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 1025 573.00 09:57:02 00081548303TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 248 578.00 10:13:28 00081549061TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 669 578.00 10:26:05 00081549496TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 869 578.00 10:26:05 00081549497TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 1328 580.00 10:50:43 00081551484TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 146 580.00 11:25:40 00081554037TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 877 580.00 11:38:51 00081554664TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 859 582.50 11:59:52 00081555348TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 961 582.50 15:10:35 00081563956TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 24 581.50 15:17:10 00081564294TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 937 581.50 15:17:10 00081564295TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 917 580.50 15:31:05 00081564957TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 171 580.50 15:36:51 00081565279TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 421 580.50 15:39:09 00081565391TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 377 580.50 15:41:17 00081565511TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 13 580.50 15:42:59 00081565602TRLO0 XLON 30/06/2026 953 579.50 15:46:45 00081565745TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)