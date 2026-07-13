DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jul-2026 / 10:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 13 July 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 7 July 2026 to 10 July 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 7 July 2026 LSE 169.3034p 15,643 169.6000p 168.8000p 8 July 2026 LSE 166.9245p 33,999 168.4000p 165.0000p 9 July 2026 LSE 167.5123p 36,000 170.2000p 165.2000p 10 July 2026 LSE 173.6666p 33,897 175.4000p 171.6000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 8,279,579 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,461,997 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,461,997 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares Transaction price Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading purchased (GBp share) (UK Time) number venue 07 July 2026 442 169.60 10:29:22 00404955667TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 464 169.60 14:57:56 00405005482TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 162 169.20 15:05:29 00405006053TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 7 169.20 15:05:29 00405006054TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 286 169.20 15:05:29 00405006055TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 460 169.00 15:10:30 00405006374TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 449 168.80 15:15:27 00405006708TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 446 169.20 15:19:29 00405007068TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 481 169.00 15:23:14 00405007300TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 304 168.80 15:26:27 00405007496TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 660 168.80 15:26:27 00405007497TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 447 168.80 15:40:20 00405008374TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 221 169.00 15:40:20 00405008375TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 463 169.40 15:55:09 00405009726TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 480 169.60 15:55:58 00405009792TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 472 169.40 15:56:24 00405009817TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 4800 169.40 15:56:26 00405009820TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 443 169.00 15:56:28 00405009834TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 68 169.20 15:56:29 00405009835TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 485 169.00 15:56:35 00405009851TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 929 169.40 16:05:02 00405010666TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 885 169.40 16:05:03 00405010667TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 885 169.60 16:05:03 00405010668TRLO1 XLON 07 July 2026 904 169.60 16:17:12 00405011634TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 468 167.40 08:20:33 00405211865TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 462 167.40 08:20:33 00405211866TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 463 167.40 08:20:33 00405211872TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 453 167.60 08:20:44 00405212171TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 474 167.60 08:27:33 00405219351TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 460 166.40 08:40:02 00405239534TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 481 166.20 08:53:33 00405254950TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 465 166.00 09:16:35 00405282987TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 472 166.00 09:16:53 00405283533TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 443 165.80 09:17:03 00405283860TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 443 165.60 09:24:14 00405294820TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 465 167.20 09:31:01 00405307396TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 455 167.00 09:32:08 00405309573TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 481 166.60 09:32:14 00405309716TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 458 166.00 10:00:06 00405359743TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 485 165.80 10:15:06 00405389864TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 1 165.20 10:15:27 00405390622TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 450 165.40 10:20:07 00405399174TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 1 165.40 10:20:07 00405399175TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 465 165.00 10:25:41 00405408821TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 452 165.20 10:50:50 00405465291TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 468 165.40 11:03:54 00405475595TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 444 165.60 11:05:50 00405475784TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 456 165.40 11:14:10 00405476102TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 44 165.80 11:31:46 00405476859TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 954 166.00 12:24:14 00405479997TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 112 166.00 12:24:14 00405479999TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 933 166.00 12:24:24 00405480002TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 287 166.20 12:24:24 00405480003TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 1306 166.40 12:24:24 00405480004TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 229 166.00 12:24:24 00405480005TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 461 166.20 12:43:35 00405480917TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 156 166.00 12:43:37 00405480977TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 49 166.60 12:43:38 00405481026TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 112 166.60 12:43:38 00405481027TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 139 166.60 12:43:38 00405481028TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 472 166.20 12:43:38 00405481030TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 485 167.00 12:44:07 00405481134TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 485 166.80 12:44:19 00405481152TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 465 166.60 12:44:26 00405481160TRLO1 XLON 08 July 2026 486 166.40 12:46:58 00405481291TRLO1 XLON

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July 13, 2026 05:07 ET (09:07 GMT)