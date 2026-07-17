Alligo AB: Alligo AB: Interim Report Q2 2026 - Continued organic growth, increased profit and improved cash flow

Second quarter 2026 highlights

Revenue increased by 5.7 per cent to MSEK 2,611 (2,470). Organic growth was 1.3 per cent.

Gross margin was 40.7 per cent (40.1).

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 187 (144), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 7.2 per cent (5.8).

Operating profit increased to MSEK 158 (98) and the operating margin increased to 6.1 per cent (4.0).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -10 (-28).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -10 (-28). Profit amounted to MSEK 103 (46).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.02¹ (0.88¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 338 (150).

First half 2026 highlights

Revenue increased by 5.7 per cent to MSEK 4,969 (4,702). Organic growth was 3.1 per cent.

Gross margin was 40.8 per cent (40.5).

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 300 (218), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.0 per cent (4.6).

Operating profit increased to MSEK 237 (135) and the operating margin increased to 4.8 per cent (2.9).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -26 (-47).

Operating profit was charged with items affecting comparability of MSEK -26 (-47). Profit amounted to MSEK 146 (63).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.87¹ (1.22¹).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 547 (112).

1) Before and after dilution.

Significant events during the second quarter

Alligo has decided to acquire land neighbouring the Group's logistics centre in Örebro and to begin an expansion of 6,500 square metres in 2027. This investment will enable continued highly efficient logistics in line with future growth.

On 4 May, Alligo completed the acquisitions of 100 per cent of the shares in Svets & Robotteknik i Småland AB and Svetsexperten i Kalmar AB. The companies have operations in Växjö, Vetlanda and Kalmar and together generate annual revenue of MSEK 56 and have 15 employees.

The Annual General Meeting on 20 May approved a dividend of SEK 2.20 per share (2.00).

The Annual General Meeting on 20 May voted to re-elect Board members Göran Näsholm, Stefan Hedelius, Cecilia Marlow, Johan Lilliehöök and Alexandra Fürst and to elect Johan Eklund and Oscar Fredell as new Board members. Göran Näsholm was re-elected Chair of the Board of Directors.

On 1 June, Samuel Alteborg took up the position of the new President and CEO of Alligo.

Events after the end of the period

No significant events have occurred since the end of the period.

Comments from the CEO

"In my visits to stores, logistics centres and customers, I have found a company that is characterized by strong expertise, a high level of commitment and the drive to help our customers in their everyday business."

"The second quarter was characterised by stable development and improved profitability, although the market remained cautious in several customer segments."

"Sales work remains a priority and there are good opportunities both in gaining more small and medium-sized customers and broadening the customer base in all countries and in further developing large-customer business through improved sales management and increased cross-selling."

"Alligo is a well-run company with a strong foundation to build on. I am humbly looking forward to taking the next steps in Alligo's growth journey together with our employees, customers and partners."

Presentation of the interim report for the second quarter 2026

Alligo publishes its interim report for the second quarter 2026 on Friday, 17 July 2026, at 08:00 a.m. CEST. In conjunction with this, Alligo is pleased to issue this invitation to a webcast conference call in which Group President & CEO Samuel Alteborg and CFO & Deputy CEO Irene Wisenborn Bellander will present the report and answer any subsequent questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Date and time: Friday, 17 July 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST

Web link: https://www.alligo.com/en/report/q2-2026/

Telephone conference: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc09ccff873be4b099e506b3099e045c7

To participate in the conference call, you need to register via the link above before the conference starts. When you register, you will receive a phone number and a personal code.

For further information, please contact:

Samuel Alteborg, CEO & President

Irene Wisenborn Bellander, CFO & Deputy CEO

Phone +46 8 712 00 00

ir@alligo.com

This information is information that Alligo is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:00 CEST.

About Alligo

Alligo is a leading player in workwear, personal protection, tools and consumables in the Nordics. Sales mainly take place through the concept brands Swedol in Sweden and Tools in Norway and Finland, via stores, field sales and telesales, digital sales and on-site service. Alligo also has non-integrated businesses in selected product and technology areas, such as product media, welding and batteries which operate stores under their own brands. The group has around 2,500 employees and a turnover of around SEK 9.8 billion per year. Alligo AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more at alligo.com