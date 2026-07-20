DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 13th July 2026 to Friday 17th July 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 13/07/26 24,815 608.2666 605.5 610.0 14/07/26 25,856 608.8759 599.0 615.0 15/07/26 30,000 617.0436 611.5 620.0 16/07/26 30,000 602.3845 597.5 612.0 17/07/26 30,000 589.2036 583.5 593.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,675,328 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,371,122.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 13/07/2026 805 605.50 08:19:35 00081737052TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 8993 606.00 09:27:16 00081739338TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 403 610.00 10:09:16 00081740399TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 543 610.00 10:09:31 00081740405TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 105 610.00 11:04:56 00081741736TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 812 610.00 11:04:56 00081741737TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 903 610.00 12:02:03 00081743250TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 840 610.00 12:02:03 00081743251TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 976 609.00 12:02:03 00081743252TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 815 609.00 13:02:59 00081744647TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 501 609.00 14:07:13 00081745979TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 36 609.00 14:07:13 00081745980TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 35 609.00 14:08:01 00081745992TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 70 609.00 14:08:01 00081745993TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 673 610.00 14:42:05 00081747365TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 170 610.00 14:42:05 00081747366TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 535 610.00 14:42:05 00081747367TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 309 610.00 14:42:05 00081747368TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 932 610.00 14:42:05 00081747369TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 831 610.00 14:42:05 00081747370TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 904 610.00 15:05:58 00081749154TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 930 610.00 15:05:58 00081749155TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 866 610.00 15:16:44 00081749756TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 63 609.00 15:16:45 00081749802TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 923 609.00 15:16:45 00081749805TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 938 610.00 15:37:31 00081750795TRLO0 XLON 13/07/2026 904 610.00 15:37:31 00081750796TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 849 608.00 08:31:36 00081755539TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 990 610.00 08:57:08 00081756450TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 999 609.50 09:09:03 00081756772TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 58 605.50 10:06:26 00081758668TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 191 605.50 10:06:26 00081758669TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 179 605.50 10:06:26 00081758670TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 822 604.50 10:06:26 00081758671TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 147 604.50 11:45:02 00081761154TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 952 604.50 11:45:02 00081761155TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 1436 604.50 11:45:02 00081761156TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 811 603.00 12:03:57 00081761737TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 430 603.00 12:03:57 00081761738TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 249 603.00 12:03:57 00081761739TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 267 603.00 12:03:57 00081761740TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 968 603.00 12:40:29 00081762711TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 138 599.00 13:05:48 00081763895TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 37 599.00 13:05:48 00081763896TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 804 599.00 13:05:48 00081763897TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 825 608.50 13:32:31 00081765317TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 967 607.00 13:37:30 00081765992TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 874 606.50 13:37:30 00081765994TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 981 610.00 13:58:55 00081766604TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 919 609.50 14:06:40 00081766950TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 971 608.50 14:13:24 00081767263TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 985 609.50 14:32:41 00081768385TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 465 613.00 14:46:31 00081769765TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 456 613.00 14:46:33 00081769780TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 810 612.50 14:47:19 00081769972TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 961 612.50 14:47:19 00081769973TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 882 613.00 15:05:05 00081770993TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 17 613.00 15:05:05 00081770994TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 850 613.00 15:15:46 00081771522TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 55 613.00 15:15:46 00081771523TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 874 612.50 15:16:11 00081771589TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 923 615.00 15:44:34 00081773363TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 888 615.00 15:44:34 00081773364TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 937 615.00 15:44:34 00081773365TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 68 615.00 15:50:41 00081773590TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 68 615.00 15:50:41 00081773591TRLO0 XLON 14/07/2026 753 615.00 15:50:41 00081773592TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 978 615.00 08:50:49 00081778853TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 739 618.50 09:23:38 00081780368TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 432 618.50 09:23:38 00081780369TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 818 620.00 10:26:31 00081782859TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 944 620.00 10:26:31 00081782860TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 823 617.50 10:36:40 00081783448TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 969 615.00 11:46:05 00081785841TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 200 616.00 11:52:16 00081786039TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 99 616.00 12:00:00 00081786172TRLO0 XLON 15/07/2026 241 616.00 12:00:02 00081786191TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)