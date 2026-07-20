DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Jul-2026 / 09:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 July 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 13 July 2026 to 17 July 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 13 July 2026 LSE 174.1478p 35,608 177.6000p 170.4000p 14 July 2026 LSE 174.8915p 35,960 178.4000p 171.2000p 15 July 2026 LSE 176.3652p 34,909 178.0000p 175.0000p 16 July 2026 LSE 184.0719p 1,338 184.4000p 183.8000p 17 July 2026 LSE 186.1666p 3,516 187.8000p 183.4000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 8,390,910 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,350,666 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,350,666 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares Transaction price Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading purchased (GBp share) (UK Time) number venue 13 July 2026 460 173.80 08:06:32 00406196528TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 362 173.60 08:08:02 00406197340TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 70 173.60 08:08:02 00406197341TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 30 173.00 08:10:53 00406198993TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 400 173.00 08:10:53 00406198994TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 457 172.80 08:17:40 00406205482TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 434 171.00 08:19:34 00406207215TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 928 173.20 08:58:57 00406236837TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 246 173.00 09:00:22 00406238301TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 213 173.00 09:01:02 00406238719TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 71 173.00 09:01:02 00406238720TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 459 173.00 09:08:40 00406242512TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 457 172.40 09:17:35 00406248015TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 457 172.40 09:41:10 00406265856TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 457 172.20 09:41:10 00406265857TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 111 172.00 09:51:53 00406272657TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 342 172.00 09:51:59 00406272691TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 111 172.00 09:51:59 00406272692TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 455 171.60 10:15:52 00406286243TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 455 171.60 10:15:52 00406286244TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 464 171.20 10:15:59 00406286297TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 152 171.60 10:37:51 00406302479TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 782 171.60 10:37:51 00406302480TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 934 171.40 10:38:52 00406303170TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 434 171.00 10:39:27 00406303712TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 464 171.00 11:03:06 00406315501TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 465 170.80 11:12:00 00406315834TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 44 170.40 11:20:23 00406316163TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 466 171.00 11:31:28 00406317163TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 465 170.60 11:32:58 00406317260TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 458 170.40 11:34:32 00406317301TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 891 171.40 11:48:23 00406317820TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 444 170.80 11:53:38 00406318012TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 432 170.80 12:10:42 00406318644TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 258 170.60 12:33:32 00406319411TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 29 170.80 12:43:33 00406319718TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 458 172.60 12:49:38 00406319918TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 447 172.20 12:50:04 00406319928TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 441 172.60 13:03:03 00406320447TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 162 172.60 13:03:42 00406320474TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 282 172.60 13:07:31 00406320918TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 64 172.60 13:07:31 00406320919TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 98 172.60 13:12:04 00406321073TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 346 172.60 13:12:04 00406321074TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 433 173.40 13:16:09 00406321208TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 446 175.20 13:20:51 00406321342TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 440 175.20 13:25:41 00406321539TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 435 175.00 13:35:15 00406321944TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 464 176.20 14:01:10 00406322790TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 448 176.20 14:01:30 00406322823TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 407 175.80 14:03:20 00406322911TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 52 175.80 14:06:09 00406322983TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 407 175.80 14:06:09 00406322984TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 438 175.80 14:12:23 00406323250TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 443 175.60 14:18:12 00406323582TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 436 175.40 14:19:58 00406323665TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 455 175.80 14:31:09 00406324116TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 455 175.80 14:31:09 00406324117TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 454 175.80 14:31:09 00406324118TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 173 175.20 14:38:51 00406324588TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 452 176.00 14:44:15 00406325018TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 460 175.80 14:44:15 00406325019TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 467 175.80 15:16:44 00406327557TRLO1 XLON 13 July 2026 454 175.60 15:16:45 00406327622TRLO1 XLON

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July 20, 2026 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)