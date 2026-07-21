Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21
|Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.26
|IE000J8RGXXX
|134,282.00
|USD
|0
|1,342,288.22
|9.996
|Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.07.26
|IE000P9STXXX
|1,947,662.00
|MXN
|0
|1,979,040,398.15
|1016.1108
© 2026 PR Newswire