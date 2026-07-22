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WKN: A2AQCM | ISIN: SE0007100342 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GG
Frankfurt
22.07.26 | 08:03
6,630 Euro
-0,30 % -0,020
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILORNGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6407,01018:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 17:30 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nilörngruppen AB: Trimco initiates compulsory redemption and Nilörngruppen resolves to apply for delisting and to convene an extraordinary general meeting

On 4 May 2026, Trimco Group (UK) Limited ("Trimco"), launched a public offer to the shareholders of Nilörngruppen AB (publ) ("Nilörngruppen") (the "Offer"). Trimco declared the Offer unconditional on 13 July 2026 and that the Offer has been accepted to such an extent that Trimco holds more than 90 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in Nilörngruppen. Trimco has therefore requested compulsory redemption, in accordance with Chapter 22 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551), regarding the remaining shares in Nilörngruppen.

In light of the above, and in accordance with the request of Trimco, the board of directors of Nilörngruppen has resolved to apply for delisting of the Nilörngruppen B-share from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the share will be announced after Nilörngruppen has been informed thereof by Nasdaq Stockholm.

The board of directors has further, at the request of Trimco, resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 18 August 2026 for the purposes of, amongst other things, electing board members. Notice to the extraordinary general meeting will be announced through a separate press release.

Borås, July 22, 2026.

Contact

Krister Magnusson
CEO
krister.magnusson@nilorn.com
+46 704-852 114

General information about Nilörngruppen

Nilörngruppen is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in adding value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily for customers in the fashion and apparel industry. Nilörngruppen offers complete, creative and customised solutions within branding, design, product development and logistics services. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, the United States, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit: www.nilorn.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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