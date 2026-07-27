DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 27-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 20th July 2026 to Friday 24th July 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 20/07/26 30,000 583.0719 576.0 588.0 21/07/26 30,000 583.4219 579.0 586.0 22/07/26 30,000 582.2244 575.0 588.0 23/07/26 30,000 593.7261 588.5 595.0 24/07/26 26,355 605.9376 600.00 610.00

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,821,683 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,224,767.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 20/07/2026 996 588.00 08:21:39 00081840717TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 122 588.00 10:18:51 00081843580TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 861 588.00 10:18:51 00081843581TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 887 587.50 10:54:04 00081844825TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 699 585.50 11:38:42 00081845696TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 203 585.50 11:38:42 00081845697TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 944 582.50 11:40:14 00081845725TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 964 583.50 12:00:00 00081845963TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 973 585.00 12:30:36 00081846482TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 461 586.50 12:32:50 00081846705TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 340 586.50 12:32:50 00081846704TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 909 585.50 12:33:00 00081846728TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 887 585.00 12:33:22 00081846749TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 69 587.50 12:37:06 00081846972TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 418 587.50 12:37:06 00081846971TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 419 587.50 12:37:06 00081846970TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 916 587.00 12:42:53 00081847278TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 64 587.00 12:42:53 00081847277TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 848 587.00 12:55:37 00081847616TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 862 586.00 13:02:28 00081847909TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 124 583.00 13:03:10 00081848169TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 81 585.50 13:20:42 00081848477TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 798 585.50 13:20:42 00081848476TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 305 585.00 13:24:59 00081848587TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 286 585.00 13:24:59 00081848586TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 383 585.00 13:24:59 00081848588TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 887 584.50 13:41:11 00081848919TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 655 583.50 13:44:44 00081848973TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 289 583.50 13:44:44 00081848972TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 908 582.00 14:13:58 00081849520TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 77 583.00 14:23:56 00081849739TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 860 583.00 14:33:57 00081850003TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 661 583.00 14:33:57 00081850002TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 230 583.00 14:33:57 00081850001TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 917 582.00 14:51:46 00081851007TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 817 582.00 14:51:46 00081851006TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 152 580.50 15:04:42 00081851675TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 691 580.50 15:04:47 00081851676TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 160 580.50 15:07:09 00081851753TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 81 580.50 15:07:09 00081851752TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 443 580.50 15:10:13 00081851802TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 152 580.50 15:10:13 00081851801TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 153 580.50 15:10:13 00081851800TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 898 579.00 15:36:10 00081852467TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 925 579.00 15:36:10 00081852466TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 886 578.50 15:43:46 00081852661TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 47 578.00 15:52:46 00081852957TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 798 578.00 15:52:46 00081852955TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 856 578.00 15:57:14 00081853132TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 958 576.00 15:57:46 00081853152TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 962 577.00 16:06:52 00081853511TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 31 578.50 16:19:55 00081854021TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 687 578.50 16:19:55 00081854020TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 875 579.00 08:16:10 00081855622TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 890 579.00 08:27:36 00081855984TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 226 581.00 09:10:51 00081857103TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 225 581.00 09:10:51 00081857104TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 226 581.00 09:10:51 00081857106TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 420 585.50 09:25:19 00081857516TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 420 585.50 09:25:19 00081857517TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 146 585.50 09:25:19 00081857518TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 915 586.00 09:29:50 00081857649TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 915 585.50 09:30:01 00081857655TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 3 585.50 10:30:47 00081859070TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 2 585.50 10:30:47 00081859071TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 899 585.50 10:30:47 00081859072TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 469 585.00 11:42:16 00081860867TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 430 585.00 11:42:16 00081860868TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 817 585.00 11:49:21 00081861025TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 818 585.00 11:49:21 00081861026TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 58 583.00 12:11:51 00081861360TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 108 583.00 12:11:51 00081861361TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 56 583.00 12:20:44 00081861483TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 99 583.00 12:20:44 00081861484TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 1212 582.00 12:35:20 00081861687TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 175 582.50 13:10:00 00081862254TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 798 582.50 13:10:00 00081862255TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 384 581.00 13:40:33 00081863138TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 1 581.00 13:43:08 00081863208TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 482 581.00 13:43:08 00081863209TRLO0 XLON 21/07/2026 955 581.00 13:43:08 00081863210TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)