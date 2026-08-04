Epomaker Inc.: Purposeful Layout, Effortless Control: Introducing the Epomaker TH65 Mechanical Keyboard

Designed around the belief that reducing size should never mean reducing capability, the Epomaker TH65 keyboard brings a complete everyday experience to the 65% layout.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Compact keyboards have become one of the defining trends of today's desktop setups. Yet the value of a smaller layout is no longer measured only by space saved. It is measured by how fully it supports everyday work. As part of Epomaker's TH series, which has long focused on practical layouts, daily usability, and refined desktop experiences, the TH65 turns the 65% layout into a keyboard that balances efficiency, comfort, customization, and desktop aesthetics.

A Compact Keyboard Built for Everyday Efficiency

The strength of a 65% layout comes from smart space management. Instead of asking users to adapt to fewer keys, this keyboard focuses on preserving the functions used most while removing only what occupies valuable desk space. This design approach creates a well-organized workspace, open room for mouse movement, and a layout that feels naturally efficient throughout the day.

The focus on practical efficiency carries into everyday interaction. A dedicated rotary knob provides immediate control over system volume, allowing quick adjustments during meetings, content creation, or gaming. Every detail is designed to reduce interruptions, making the keyboard feel intuitive rather than demanding attention.

Refined Typing from the Inside Out

One of the most important parts of a satisfying keyboard experience lies in the internal structure hidden beneath the surface. The Epomaker TH65 adopts a gasket-mounted structure paired with five carefully designed sound-dampening layers, including PORON foam, IXPE switch pads, and other acoustic materials, delivering a cushioned bottom-out feel while reducing unwanted resonance for a clean, balanced sound profile.

Two switch options refine its typing experience. Creamy Jade switches offer a smooth linear keystroke with a balanced, pleasing sound signature, while crystal tactile silent switches provide pronounced tactile feedback with quiet operation for shared workspaces. Full hot-swappable support also leaves room for future customization.

Where Function Meets Personality

The TH65 is available in three carefully designed finishes: white,pink and black. Each colorway presents a different desktop personality, ranging from minimalist setups to light gaming aesthetics, allowing users to find the perfect match for their workspace.

The pink and black keycaps feature a carbon-fiber-inspired texture that creates a refined matte appearance and a subtle tactile depth. When paired with RGB lighting, the texture softens the glow and gives the lighting a dimensional look, bringing a more refined visual presence to the desktop.

Dynamic per-key RGB lighting works together with the signature light bar above the Esc key and ambient side lighting to create visual depth without disrupting the keyboard's clean silhouette. The two-stage adjustable foot design adds practical flexibility, helping users find a comfortable typing position for different scenarios.

Connected for Everyday Flexibility

It supports wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connectivity. A dedicated connection switch, together with a one-key Windows/macOS toggle, allows users to seamlessly transition between platforms.

Customization is just as simple and intuitive. Through Epomaker's web-based driver, users can remap keys, configure macros, and customize RGB lighting directly in a browser without installing software. Driver access is supported via both wired and 2.4GHz wireless connections. With a total 8000mAh battery capacity, the TH65 is designed for extended wireless use, delivering reliable daily performance with fewer interruptions for charging.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker TH65 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $64.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are dedicated to creating mechanical keyboards that deliver distinctive sound experiences, thoughtful customization, and exceptional performance for users around the world. Our team is composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/purposeful-layout-effortless-control-introducing-the-epomaker-th6-1200324