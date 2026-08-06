Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China verschärft den Druck - Heavy Rare Earths werden zum geopolitischen Machtinstrument
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048 | Ticker-Symbol: C5X
Tradegate
05.08.26 | 19:04
69,20 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,6070,4008:09
69,2069,6008:10
PR Newswire
06.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 06

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

06 August 2026

SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS, INC.

Transactions by Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Sunbelt Rentals Holding, Inc. (the " Company") announces changes in the interests of persons discharging managerial responsibility in the Company as listed below in the common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company arising from grants of restricted stock units by the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Cynthia Jamison

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents a contractual right to receive one share of common stock of the Company.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0

203

d)

Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

01 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ekta Singh-Bushell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

Represents restricted stock units ("RSUs") granted by the Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Each RSU represents a contractual right to receive one share of common stock of the Company.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0

203

d)

Aggregated information

- Price

- Volume

N/A (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

01 August 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Contact: Gerald Clanton - +1 (803) 879-3679

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.