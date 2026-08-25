Alm. Brand A/S: Alm. Brand A/S - Alm. Brand Group strengthens top-management and appoints new CFO

Alm. Brand Group strengthens top-management and appoints Iason H. Johannessen as new CFO. The organisation is aligned accordingly.

The new organisation is designed to create a stronger link between the Group Executive Management (GEM) and the day-to-day business while creating further execution power to support realisation of the 2028 strategy.

Alm. Brand Group expands the Group Executive Management and aligns the organisation into five areas:

· Operations - COO, Bo Krag Esbensen

· Corporates & Portfolio - CCO Corporates & Portfolio, Camilla Amstrup

· Retail - CCO Retail, Kim Bai Wadstrøm (new in GEM)

· Finance & Strategy - CFO, Iason H. Johannessen (new in GEM)

· Group Functions - CEO, Andreas Ruben Madsen

The new organisation includes two commercial areas. Corporates & Portfolio will service large commercial customers and be responsible for group portfolio management, product development and pricing. Retail will service personal customers and SME-customers.

Finance & Strategy will be headed by Iason H. Johannessen who is also appointed CFO. Iason H. Johannessen comes from a position as Country Manager of Gjensidige in Denmark and Director of Personal Lines in Denmark. He joins Alm. Brand Group on 1 December, 2026.

The Management Board of Alm. Brand A/S still consists of CEO Andreas Ruben Madsen.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

VP, Communication and Public Affairs

Peter Torstensen

Mobile no. +45 3029 5465