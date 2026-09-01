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Dow Jones News
01.09.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 24th August 2026 to Friday 28^th August 2026, 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf 
of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the 
table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary shares  Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   purchased     Average Price Paid  paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
                 (GBp) 
24/08/2026             40,000 681.8672       675.5    687.0 
25/08/2026             40,000 687.9633       682.5    693.5 
26/08/2026             30,000 697.1312       695.0    699.0 
27/08/2026               7,424 694.8555       692.5    697.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 16,365,816 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 172,680,634.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
24/08/2026  328         678.50     16:19:12     00082435272TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  205         679.00     16:18:05     00082435168TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  334         679.00     16:18:05     00082435167TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  662         678.50     16:15:00     00082434970TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  651         677.50     16:03:21     00082434267TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  304         679.00     15:58:37     00082434028TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  429         679.00     15:58:37     00082434027TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  595         679.50     15:58:04     00082433994TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  595         679.00     15:52:50     00082433715TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  643         679.50     15:49:44     00082433640TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  730         679.50     15:47:10     00082433532TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  307         680.00     15:47:10     00082433531TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  18          679.50     15:47:10     00082433530TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  350         679.00     15:38:08     00082433308TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  283         679.00     15:38:08     00082433307TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  661         679.00     15:36:49     00082433252TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  652         677.00     15:17:45     00082432548TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  281         676.50     15:02:57     00082431752TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  646         677.50     14:59:20     00082431593TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  651         678.00     14:58:17     00082431554TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  661         678.00     14:58:17     00082431553TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  605         678.50     14:52:00     00082431219TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  210         677.50     14:44:31     00082430662TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  718         677.50     13:55:16     00082429044TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  695         675.50     13:33:03     00082428493TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  307         677.50     13:27:04     00082428277TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  133         677.50     13:27:04     00082428276TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  51          678.50     13:22:53     00082428213TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  140         678.50     13:22:53     00082428212TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  550         679.00     13:04:39     00082427913TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  690         680.00     12:53:56     00082427789TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  838         680.50     12:34:22     00082427514TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  645         681.00     12:34:21     00082427513TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  646         681.00     12:26:20     00082427356TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  682         681.00     12:26:19     00082427355TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  727         681.00     12:26:19     00082427354TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  951         681.00     12:25:56     00082427352TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  92          680.50     11:59:04     00082426826TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  36          680.50     11:59:04     00082426825TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  19          680.50     11:59:04     00082426824TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  615         679.50     11:37:36     00082426366TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  623         681.00     11:18:40     00082426083TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  649         680.50     11:06:46     00082425891TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  616         681.00     11:00:22     00082425819TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  479         680.50     10:13:14     00082425145TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  179         680.50     10:13:14     00082425144TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  708         683.00     09:49:53     00082424607TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  605         685.00     09:21:34     00082423972TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  10000        685.00     09:11:35     00082423717TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  620         684.00     09:04:46     00082423433TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  767         685.00     09:00:07     00082423336TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  704         686.00     08:53:55     00082423199TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  628         687.00     08:30:30     00082422675TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  693         687.00     08:30:30     00082422676TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  266         687.00     08:17:57     00082422372TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  407         687.00     08:17:57     00082422373TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  728         685.50     08:17:57     00082422374TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  600         684.50     08:16:07     00082422338TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  629         684.00     08:15:39     00082422313TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  616         684.00     08:15:39     00082422312TRLO0 XLON 
24/08/2026  147         682.50     08:04:31     00082421959TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  221         693.00     16:20:41     00082455426TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  646         693.00     16:20:41     00082455425TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  214         691.50     16:16:00     00082455178TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  63          691.50     16:15:50     00082455169TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  229         691.50     16:15:50     00082455168TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  84          691.50     16:11:00     00082454866TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  552         691.50     16:11:00     00082454865TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  290         691.50     16:07:19     00082454546TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  236         691.50     16:07:19     00082454545TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  733         690.50     16:06:00     00082454491TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  437         691.50     16:02:00     00082454279TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  234         691.50     16:02:00     00082454278TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  708         692.50     15:47:45     00082453671TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  73          693.00     15:39:10     00082453242TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  529         693.00     15:39:10     00082453241TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  695         693.50     15:16:34     00082452044TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  840         687.00     15:04:23     00082451163TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  642         687.00     15:03:28     00082451060TRLO0 XLON 
25/08/2026  706         687.00     15:01:20     00082450962TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.