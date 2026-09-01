DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 01-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 24th August 2026 to Friday 28^th August 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary shares Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase purchased Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) (GBp) 24/08/2026 40,000 681.8672 675.5 687.0 25/08/2026 40,000 687.9633 682.5 693.5 26/08/2026 30,000 697.1312 695.0 699.0 27/08/2026 7,424 694.8555 692.5 697.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 16,365,816 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 172,680,634.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 24/08/2026 328 678.50 16:19:12 00082435272TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 205 679.00 16:18:05 00082435168TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 334 679.00 16:18:05 00082435167TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 662 678.50 16:15:00 00082434970TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 651 677.50 16:03:21 00082434267TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 304 679.00 15:58:37 00082434028TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 429 679.00 15:58:37 00082434027TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 595 679.50 15:58:04 00082433994TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 595 679.00 15:52:50 00082433715TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 643 679.50 15:49:44 00082433640TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 730 679.50 15:47:10 00082433532TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 307 680.00 15:47:10 00082433531TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 18 679.50 15:47:10 00082433530TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 350 679.00 15:38:08 00082433308TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 283 679.00 15:38:08 00082433307TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 661 679.00 15:36:49 00082433252TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 652 677.00 15:17:45 00082432548TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 281 676.50 15:02:57 00082431752TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 646 677.50 14:59:20 00082431593TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 651 678.00 14:58:17 00082431554TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 661 678.00 14:58:17 00082431553TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 605 678.50 14:52:00 00082431219TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 210 677.50 14:44:31 00082430662TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 718 677.50 13:55:16 00082429044TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 695 675.50 13:33:03 00082428493TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 307 677.50 13:27:04 00082428277TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 133 677.50 13:27:04 00082428276TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 51 678.50 13:22:53 00082428213TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 140 678.50 13:22:53 00082428212TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 550 679.00 13:04:39 00082427913TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 690 680.00 12:53:56 00082427789TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 838 680.50 12:34:22 00082427514TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 645 681.00 12:34:21 00082427513TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 646 681.00 12:26:20 00082427356TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 682 681.00 12:26:19 00082427355TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 727 681.00 12:26:19 00082427354TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 951 681.00 12:25:56 00082427352TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 92 680.50 11:59:04 00082426826TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 36 680.50 11:59:04 00082426825TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 19 680.50 11:59:04 00082426824TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 615 679.50 11:37:36 00082426366TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 623 681.00 11:18:40 00082426083TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 649 680.50 11:06:46 00082425891TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 616 681.00 11:00:22 00082425819TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 479 680.50 10:13:14 00082425145TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 179 680.50 10:13:14 00082425144TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 708 683.00 09:49:53 00082424607TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 605 685.00 09:21:34 00082423972TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 10000 685.00 09:11:35 00082423717TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 620 684.00 09:04:46 00082423433TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 767 685.00 09:00:07 00082423336TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 704 686.00 08:53:55 00082423199TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 628 687.00 08:30:30 00082422675TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 693 687.00 08:30:30 00082422676TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 266 687.00 08:17:57 00082422372TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 407 687.00 08:17:57 00082422373TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 728 685.50 08:17:57 00082422374TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 600 684.50 08:16:07 00082422338TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 629 684.00 08:15:39 00082422313TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 616 684.00 08:15:39 00082422312TRLO0 XLON 24/08/2026 147 682.50 08:04:31 00082421959TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 221 693.00 16:20:41 00082455426TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 646 693.00 16:20:41 00082455425TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 214 691.50 16:16:00 00082455178TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 63 691.50 16:15:50 00082455169TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 229 691.50 16:15:50 00082455168TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 84 691.50 16:11:00 00082454866TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 552 691.50 16:11:00 00082454865TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 290 691.50 16:07:19 00082454546TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 236 691.50 16:07:19 00082454545TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 733 690.50 16:06:00 00082454491TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 437 691.50 16:02:00 00082454279TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 234 691.50 16:02:00 00082454278TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 708 692.50 15:47:45 00082453671TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 73 693.00 15:39:10 00082453242TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 529 693.00 15:39:10 00082453241TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 695 693.50 15:16:34 00082452044TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 840 687.00 15:04:23 00082451163TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 642 687.00 15:03:28 00082451060TRLO0 XLON 25/08/2026 706 687.00 15:01:20 00082450962TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)