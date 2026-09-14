Systecon AB: Systecon launches new release of Opus Suite+, marking a step-change beyond OPUS10 and SIMLOX for the first time

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systecon, the global leader in analysis-driven life cycle management (LCM), today announces the availability of a new release of Opus Suite+, its unified decision-support software for life cycle analysis. The release is a real step beyond the complex system optimization and simulation OPUS10 and SIMLOX made possible on their own, and Systecon is encouraging customers running those tools to make the move now.

The new release cuts the time from analysis to better decisions. Visibility into complex systems is instant, not buried in data. Model work moves faster with fewer errors caught later. And teams can act on results immediately instead of spending time decoding software output.

This latest release of Opus Suite+ also sees the introduction of AI as an integrated support partner. AI in Opus Suite+ is helping our customers move faster to insights while keeping analysts in control. Rather than automating judgment, it amplifies human expertise and keeps the accountability and governance that matters in defense and critical infrastructure where it belongs: with the people making the call.

Cloud-based deployment of Opus Suite+ is also now available in this next release, enabling browser-based access and private cloud deployment. Teams can now access shared models and scale computing resources without local installation, while maintaining complete control of data, security and infrastructure.

With this new release, Systecon is inviting its wider customer base, and organizations evaluating decision-support software for life cycle analysis for the first time, to see firsthand how far Opus Suite+ has advanced, cementing its position as the gold standard for analysis-driven life cycle management (LCM) software.

"This is not simply an upgrade. It's a real step beyond what OPUS10 and SIMLOX made possible, and we're proud of the work that got us here," said Anders Carlsson, CEO, Systecon. "This new release is the moment for our OPUS10 and SIMLOX customers to make that move, and for the wider market to see how far decision support for life cycle analysis has come."

"The path from analysis to insight just got smoother," said Johan Holmqvist, Chief Product Officer, Systecon. "Users now spend less time wrestling with the interface and more time on what matters: understanding what their analysis tells them and acting on it. With integrated AI support and cloud deployment, we're moving teams faster while keeping their judgment in charge."

Systecon invites current customers and organizations evaluating decision-support software for life cycle analysis to request a demonstration and see the improvements firsthand.

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For further information, please contact:

Johan Holmqvist, Chief Product Officer, Systecon

Phone: +46 708 40 59 49 | johan.holmqvist@systecongroup.com

About Systecon

Systecon is a global leader in analysis-driven Life Cycle Management (LCM), providing advanced software and services for optimizing system cost, performance, and readiness. Since 1970, we have supported organizations worldwide with cutting-edge solutions for modelling, simulation, and cost analysis. Our world-leading Opus Suite helps users predict and optimize the impact of decisions on system performance and costs throughout the entire life cycle. Trusted by the majority of defense forces within NATO and allies, we serve aerospace and defense, enhancing operational readiness and cost efficiency.

Learn more at www.systecongroup.com

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