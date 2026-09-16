Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 11/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441465XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL186288 due16/09/2036; fully derivatives XS3230002XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL186286 due 16/09/2036; fully derivatives XS3230002XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Securitised Equally Weighted 45 Point Decrement Index due 16/09/2036; fully derivatives XS3230007XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL186462 due 05/09/2031; fully derivatives XS3229993XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL187644 due 12/09/2031; fully derivatives XS3346722XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL186290 due 16/09/2036; fully derivatives XS3230007XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 2.025% Notes due 17/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3504855XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 20/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3507681XXX -- securities Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 4.398% Senior Notes due 16/09/2038; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3507664XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 5.125% Covered Bonds due 15/12/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3506172XXX -- GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 15/03/2030; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3506171XXX -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 3.375% Covered Bonds due 15/09/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3506171XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities 3.750% Covered Bonds due 15/09/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3506171XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited WisdomTree Physical Silver - GBP Daily Hedged Individual Debt and Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00B84GRXXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 443368 EQS News ID: 2399764 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)