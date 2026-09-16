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Dow Jones News
16.09.2026 09:33 Uhr
140 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
16-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
16/09/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes due 11/09/2031; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3441465XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL186288 due16/09/2036; fully   derivatives  XS3230002XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL186286 due 16/09/2036; fully   derivatives  XS3230002XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

             Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100   Securitised 
                          Equally Weighted 45 Point Decrement Index due 16/09/2036; fully derivatives  XS3230007XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL186462 due 05/09/2031; fully   derivatives  XS3229993XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL187644 due 12/09/2031; fully   derivatives  XS3346722XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL186290 due 16/09/2036; fully   derivatives  XS3230007XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 

             2.025% Notes due 17/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and 
                          to bearer of JPY100,000,000 each)                debt-like   XS3504855XXX   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 

             Floating Rate Notes due 20/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each)               debt-like   XS3507681XXX   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 

             4.398% Senior Notes due 16/09/2038; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3507664XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof)                   securities 

Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 

             5.125% Covered Bonds due 15/12/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3506172XXX   --  
             GBP1,000 in excess thereof)                   securities 

             Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 15/03/2030; fully paid;     Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral  debt-like   XS3506171XXX   --  
             multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)            securities 

Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 

             3.375% Covered Bonds due 15/09/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3506171XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof)                   securities 

             3.750% Covered Bonds due 15/09/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3506171XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof)                   securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 

             WisdomTree Physical Silver - GBP Daily Hedged Individual    Debt and 
                          Securities; fully paid                     debt-like   JE00B84GRXXX   --  
                                             securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 443368 
EQS News ID:  2399764 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2399764&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.