Qatar Foundation - Wilton Park Dialogue Calls for Global Action to Drive Social Development Through Sport

Three-day UK dialogue emphasizes female empowerment, inclusion, and systemic reform across the Global South.

WEST SUSSEX, England, Sept. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International leaders spanning government, policy, development, and sport convened at Wilton Park for a three-day dialogue hosted with Qatar Foundation (QF), calling for a global coalition to turn sport's potential to support social development into practical action.

Held under the theme 'Sport for Development in the Global South: Advancing Female Empowerment, Inclusion, and Accessibility', the event focused on removing structural barriers to sporting opportunity for women and girls, building on UN Resolution 59/17, initiated by Qatar with Indonesia and Morocco and co-sponsored by 71 nations. Wilton Park and QF will now jointly develop an actionable roadmap for action in policy, coaching, and infrastructure.

Speaking at the dialogue, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, urged action that goes beyond basic parity, saying: "The barriers girls face are fundamentally different. "Our approach is to close that gap in practice, not just in principle: involving women in the design of facilities, providing coaching tailored to women's needs, and building the scientific research base that, too often, doesn't exist for women's and girls' sport."

His Excellency Dr. Khalilur Rahman, President-Elect of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly, told the dialogue that sport "changes how a girl is seen by her family and community, and how she sees herself", saying: "A girl who plays on a team learns to lead, to fail and try again in public - and that confidence follows her into the classroom, workplace, and civic life."

Participants in the dialogue included Olympism365, Special Olympics, Laureus Sport for Good, NBA Africa, FIVB, and Olympic athletes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Ibtihaj Muhammad.

QF continues to advance inclusive sport, with over 70,000 female participants participating in tailored sporting activities at the Education City Stadium in the past two years, and its Circle In initiative supporting sport-for-development projects in 10 countries.

About Qatar Foundation

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization driving education, research, and community development. Founded in 1995, QF operates an interconnected ecosystem at Education City in Doha, Qatar, empowering individuals and driving positive social change. Visit www.qf.org.qa.

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