Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt ist gerade aufgewacht: Atlantico Energy Metals steigt um 100 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLAA | ISIN: US88023U1016 | Ticker-Symbol: TPD
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 11:53
55,00 Euro
-0,47 % -0,26
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SOMNIGROUP INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOMNIGROUP INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,5655,7417:31
55,4855,7817:31
ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 17:02 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leggett Dynamics Expands Asia Pacific Headquarters

ACCELERATES CUSTOMER COLLABORATION, INNOVATION & RESPONSIVENESS

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Leggett Dynamics today celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Asia Pacific headquarters in Shanghai, China marking the latest investment in the company's growth strategy for the region. The expanded facility includes 40 percent more office space, an innovation showroom and multifunctional space for training, events and enhanced collaboration among customers, suppliers and internal teams.

"We're not simply expanding our Asia Pacific headquarters in Shanghai. We're expanding our capability to innovate faster, collaborate more closely and create greater value for our customers. This is critical in a hyper competitive market like China which is redefining the user experience in vehicles and turning comfort and motion into the new battleground globally for brand differentiation," said Marinela Cirstea, President of Leggett Dynamics.

Today's grand opening in Shanghai reflects Leggett Dynamics' long-term commitment to Asia Pacific and is part of a broader strategy to expand regional capabilities, deepen customer partnerships and accelerate innovation.

During today's ceremony, Zhou Li, Management Committee Director of Jinqiao Development Zone, said, "We are honored to celebrate this important milestone with Leggett Dynamics. The company's expanded regional headquarters and new technology showroom reflect not only its confidence in Shanghai, but also the strength of Jinqiao as a place where global companies can innovate and grow."

Event attendees toured the new facility including an innovation showroom featuring Leggett Dynamics' full portfolio of latest generation comfort and motion systems. The showroom will serve not only as a product display venue, but also as a co-creation hub where customers, R&D teams and industry experts can jointly define next-generation mobility experiences.

To support Leggett Dynamics growth plan in China, the company recently launched an official WeChat social media channel to strengthen engagement with customers, suppliers, employees and industry stakeholders. The channel features company news, product information, events, awards and more.

About Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics is the brand representing the automotive businesses of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. Under the Leggett Dynamics brand, these businesses deliver eMotion and Comfort solutions for automotive seating, liftgates, doors, sunroofs and more. Leggett Dynamics businesses operate globally, with a footprint spanning 28 locations across 12 countries and employing more than 6,200 people, with key locations in Detroit, Nuremberg and Shanghai. As a strategic partner to more than 140 customers worldwide, Leggett Dynamics offers a Comfort Systems Platform (massage, lumbar, bolster and suspension), Motion Systems Platform (motors, actuators and cables), Software & Integration Platform and Innovation Services, including advanced engineering co-development and human factors studies. Leggett Dynamics is a brand within Leggett & Platt, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) and a manufacturer of residential, industrial and furniture products that has been engineering comfort for over 140 years across the places where people sleep, work, live and move.

###

Media Contacts

Liwen Tao
Manager of AP Branding, Marketing & Communications
Leggett Dynamics
Email: liwen.tao@leggett.com

Allison Vincent
Director of Global Branding, Marketing & Communications
Leggett Dynamics
Email: allison.vincent@leggett.com
Phone: +1 313.847.6331

Press Kit: Click here

SOURCE: Leggett Dynamics



Related Documents:
  • Marinela_Cirstea (3)
  • Zhou Li, Mngmt Committee Dir_Jinqiao Development Zone_Shanghai
  • Leggett Dynamics Logo


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/leggett-dynamics-expands-asia-pacific-headquarters-1223271

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.