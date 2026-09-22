Leggett Dynamics Expands Asia Pacific Headquarters

ACCELERATES CUSTOMER COLLABORATION, INNOVATION & RESPONSIVENESS

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Leggett Dynamics today celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Asia Pacific headquarters in Shanghai, China marking the latest investment in the company's growth strategy for the region. The expanded facility includes 40 percent more office space, an innovation showroom and multifunctional space for training, events and enhanced collaboration among customers, suppliers and internal teams.

"We're not simply expanding our Asia Pacific headquarters in Shanghai. We're expanding our capability to innovate faster, collaborate more closely and create greater value for our customers. This is critical in a hyper competitive market like China which is redefining the user experience in vehicles and turning comfort and motion into the new battleground globally for brand differentiation," said Marinela Cirstea, President of Leggett Dynamics.

Today's grand opening in Shanghai reflects Leggett Dynamics' long-term commitment to Asia Pacific and is part of a broader strategy to expand regional capabilities, deepen customer partnerships and accelerate innovation.

During today's ceremony, Zhou Li, Management Committee Director of Jinqiao Development Zone, said, "We are honored to celebrate this important milestone with Leggett Dynamics. The company's expanded regional headquarters and new technology showroom reflect not only its confidence in Shanghai, but also the strength of Jinqiao as a place where global companies can innovate and grow."

Event attendees toured the new facility including an innovation showroom featuring Leggett Dynamics' full portfolio of latest generation comfort and motion systems. The showroom will serve not only as a product display venue, but also as a co-creation hub where customers, R&D teams and industry experts can jointly define next-generation mobility experiences.

To support Leggett Dynamics growth plan in China, the company recently launched an official WeChat social media channel to strengthen engagement with customers, suppliers, employees and industry stakeholders. The channel features company news, product information, events, awards and more.

About Leggett Dynamics

Leggett Dynamics is the brand representing the automotive businesses of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated. Under the Leggett Dynamics brand, these businesses deliver eMotion and Comfort solutions for automotive seating, liftgates, doors, sunroofs and more. Leggett Dynamics businesses operate globally, with a footprint spanning 28 locations across 12 countries and employing more than 6,200 people, with key locations in Detroit, Nuremberg and Shanghai. As a strategic partner to more than 140 customers worldwide, Leggett Dynamics offers a Comfort Systems Platform (massage, lumbar, bolster and suspension), Motion Systems Platform (motors, actuators and cables), Software & Integration Platform and Innovation Services, including advanced engineering co-development and human factors studies. Leggett Dynamics is a brand within Leggett & Platt, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI) and a manufacturer of residential, industrial and furniture products that has been engineering comfort for over 140 years across the places where people sleep, work, live and move.

###

Media Contacts

Liwen Tao

Manager of AP Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: liwen.tao@leggett.com

Allison Vincent

Director of Global Branding, Marketing & Communications

Leggett Dynamics

Email: allison.vincent@leggett.com

Phone: +1 313.847.6331

Press Kit: Click here SOURCE: Leggett Dynamics

Marinela_Cirstea (3)

Zhou Li, Mngmt Committee Dir_Jinqiao Development Zone_Shanghai

Leggett Dynamics Logo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/leggett-dynamics-expands-asia-pacific-headquarters-1223271