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Dow Jones News
28.09.2026 11:51 Uhr
59 Leser
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POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Sep-2026 / 10:18 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

28 September 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG 
("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 21 September 2026 to 25 September 2026: 
 
Aggregate information: 
 
Date      Venue 
 
             Volume-weighted average price   Aggregated   Highest price per   Lowest price per 
              (pence per share)         volume     share (p)       share (p) 

21 September  LSE    85,000              191.1900p    189.80p        192.40p 
2026 
 
 
22 September  LSE    85,000              191.4141p    189.20p        194.00p 
2026 
 
 
23 September  LSE    85,000              190.6392p    187.60p        192.80p 
2026 
 
 
24 September  LSE    85,000              183.2848p    181.00p        186.00p 
2026 
 
 
25 September  LSE    85,000              183.3979p    181.60p        185.40p 
2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 10,250,648 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 294,490,928 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 294,490,928 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date      Volume    Price (GBp)   Transaction Time   Transaction reference number  Exchange venue 
 
21/09/2026   1      190.20       09:59:22       00082840338TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2635     192.00       10:07:48       00082840488TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   3233     192.00       10:07:48       00082840489TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2271     192.00       10:07:48       00082840490TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2410     190.80       10:07:53       00082840500TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   30000    190.80       10:08:12       00082840533TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   302     191.00       10:13:55       00082840665TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2004     191.00       10:13:55       00082840666TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   640     191.00       10:13:55       00082840667TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   1882     191.00       10:13:55       00082840668TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   3588     191.00       11:10:25       00082842612TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2782     191.00       11:10:25       00082842613TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2228     191.00       11:10:33       00082842678TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2095     191.60       11:12:03       00082842759TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2374     191.00       11:16:07       00082842880TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   235     190.40       11:19:08       00082842993TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   469     189.80       11:29:41       00082843380TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   1789     189.80       11:29:41       00082843381TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2521     190.80       12:22:03       00082844969TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2522     190.40       12:22:04       00082844971TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2399     191.60       12:40:23       00082845268TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   338     192.00       13:13:20       00082846038TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   869     192.00       13:14:46       00082846051TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   869     192.00       13:15:16       00082846060TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   194     192.00       13:15:54       00082846070TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   246     192.40       13:46:46       00082846746TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   584     192.40       14:00:15       00082847185TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   1384     192.40       14:00:15       00082847186TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2211     192.00       14:34:51       00082848402TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   435     191.60       15:05:29       00082849625TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2084     191.60       15:05:29       00082849626TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2111     192.20       15:44:13       00082851142TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   2329     192.40       15:54:13       00082851523TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   1396     191.60       16:13:20       00082852588TRLO0        XLON 
 
21/09/2026   1570     191.60       16:13:20       00082852589TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   293     190.80       08:15:02       00082855093TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   268     190.80       08:15:02       00082855094TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   2562     190.20       08:15:04       00082855095TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   2487     189.20       08:18:05       00082855201TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   2163     190.60       08:26:35       00082855570TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   2464     190.40       08:28:41       00082855666TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   34      190.00       08:54:55       00082856671TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   47      190.00       08:54:55       00082856672TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   102     190.00       09:03:09       00082856925TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   2438     190.20       09:15:35       00082857481TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   316     191.00       09:17:29       00082857668TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   149     191.00       09:17:29       00082857669TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   194     191.00       09:17:29       00082857670TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   271     191.00       09:17:29       00082857671TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   510     191.00       09:17:29       00082857673TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   265     191.00       09:17:29       00082857674TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   540     191.00       09:17:29       00082857684TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   540     191.00       09:17:29       00082857690TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   540     191.00       09:17:29       00082857691TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   279     191.00       09:17:29       00082857692TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   9      191.00       09:17:30       00082857696TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   827     191.00       09:17:30       00082857697TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   132     192.60       09:53:05       00082860503TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   110     192.60       09:53:05       00082860504TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   2179     192.60       09:53:05       00082860505TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   2178     192.00       10:06:15       00082861377TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   27      193.80       10:35:25       00082862663TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   516     193.80       10:35:25       00082862664TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   284     193.80       10:35:25       00082862665TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   476     193.80       10:35:56       00082862728TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/09/2026   2563     193.60       10:44:17       00082863910TRLO0        XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 28, 2026 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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