DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Sep-2026 / 10:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 September 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 21 September 2026 to 25 September 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 21 September LSE 85,000 191.1900p 189.80p 192.40p 2026 22 September LSE 85,000 191.4141p 189.20p 194.00p 2026 23 September LSE 85,000 190.6392p 187.60p 192.80p 2026 24 September LSE 85,000 183.2848p 181.00p 186.00p 2026 25 September LSE 85,000 183.3979p 181.60p 185.40p 2026

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 10,250,648 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 294,490,928 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 294,490,928 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Volume Price (GBp) Transaction Time Transaction reference number Exchange venue 21/09/2026 1 190.20 09:59:22 00082840338TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2635 192.00 10:07:48 00082840488TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 3233 192.00 10:07:48 00082840489TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2271 192.00 10:07:48 00082840490TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2410 190.80 10:07:53 00082840500TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 30000 190.80 10:08:12 00082840533TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 302 191.00 10:13:55 00082840665TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2004 191.00 10:13:55 00082840666TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 640 191.00 10:13:55 00082840667TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1882 191.00 10:13:55 00082840668TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 3588 191.00 11:10:25 00082842612TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2782 191.00 11:10:25 00082842613TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2228 191.00 11:10:33 00082842678TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2095 191.60 11:12:03 00082842759TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2374 191.00 11:16:07 00082842880TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 235 190.40 11:19:08 00082842993TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 469 189.80 11:29:41 00082843380TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1789 189.80 11:29:41 00082843381TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2521 190.80 12:22:03 00082844969TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2522 190.40 12:22:04 00082844971TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2399 191.60 12:40:23 00082845268TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 338 192.00 13:13:20 00082846038TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 869 192.00 13:14:46 00082846051TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 869 192.00 13:15:16 00082846060TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 194 192.00 13:15:54 00082846070TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 246 192.40 13:46:46 00082846746TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 584 192.40 14:00:15 00082847185TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1384 192.40 14:00:15 00082847186TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2211 192.00 14:34:51 00082848402TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 435 191.60 15:05:29 00082849625TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2084 191.60 15:05:29 00082849626TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2111 192.20 15:44:13 00082851142TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 2329 192.40 15:54:13 00082851523TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1396 191.60 16:13:20 00082852588TRLO0 XLON 21/09/2026 1570 191.60 16:13:20 00082852589TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 293 190.80 08:15:02 00082855093TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 268 190.80 08:15:02 00082855094TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 2562 190.20 08:15:04 00082855095TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 2487 189.20 08:18:05 00082855201TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 2163 190.60 08:26:35 00082855570TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 2464 190.40 08:28:41 00082855666TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 34 190.00 08:54:55 00082856671TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 47 190.00 08:54:55 00082856672TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 102 190.00 09:03:09 00082856925TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 2438 190.20 09:15:35 00082857481TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 316 191.00 09:17:29 00082857668TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 149 191.00 09:17:29 00082857669TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 194 191.00 09:17:29 00082857670TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 271 191.00 09:17:29 00082857671TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 510 191.00 09:17:29 00082857673TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 265 191.00 09:17:29 00082857674TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 540 191.00 09:17:29 00082857684TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 540 191.00 09:17:29 00082857690TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 540 191.00 09:17:29 00082857691TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 279 191.00 09:17:29 00082857692TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 9 191.00 09:17:30 00082857696TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 827 191.00 09:17:30 00082857697TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 132 192.60 09:53:05 00082860503TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 110 192.60 09:53:05 00082860504TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 2179 192.60 09:53:05 00082860505TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 2178 192.00 10:06:15 00082861377TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 27 193.80 10:35:25 00082862663TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 516 193.80 10:35:25 00082862664TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 284 193.80 10:35:25 00082862665TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 476 193.80 10:35:56 00082862728TRLO0 XLON 22/09/2026 2563 193.60 10:44:17 00082863910TRLO0 XLON

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September 28, 2026 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)