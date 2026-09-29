Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 29-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 29/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: RELX Finance B.V. 4.000% Guaranteed Notes due 21/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3489959XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000) securities 4.500% Guaranteed Notes due 21/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3489959XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF ENGLAND (GOVERNOR AND COMPANY OF) 4.875% Notes due 15/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US38376HAXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 4.875% Notes due 15/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3520686XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL188381 due 20/09/2032; fully derivatives XS3346655XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL190286 due 20/09/2032; fully derivatives XS3346429XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: London Cards Master Issuer PLC Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489311XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489312XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489312XXX -- 144A) securities Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489312XXX -- 144A) securities Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489315XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489316XXX -- 144A) securities Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489316XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489318XXX -- 144A) securities Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489319XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489319XXX -- 144A) securities Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489319XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489319XXX -- 144A) securities Class X Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and

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September 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)