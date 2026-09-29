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Dow Jones News
29.09.2026 09:33 Uhr
119 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
29-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

29/09/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Reverse Takeover     Security Description                       Listing   ISIN 
                                              Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: RELX Finance B.V. 

             4.000% Guaranteed Notes due 21/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like  XS3489959XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000)   securities 

             4.500% Guaranteed Notes due 21/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like  XS3489959XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000)   securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF ENGLAND (GOVERNOR AND COMPANY OF) 

             4.875% Notes due 15/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of    debt-like  US38376HAXXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)             securities 

             4.875% Notes due 15/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of    debt-like  XS3520686XXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)            securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL188381 due 20/09/2032; fully   derivatives XS3346655XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL190286 due 20/09/2032; fully   derivatives XS3346429XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: London Cards Master Issuer PLC 

             Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489311XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489312XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489312XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489312XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489315XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489316XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489316XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489318XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489319XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489319XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489319XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489319XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class X Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.