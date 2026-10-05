EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Companies Listed Worldwide Present Live and Meet Investors at The Global Markets Forum (Hybrid), October 7 and 8



05.10.2026 / 17:11 CET/CEST

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Live Presentations and Q&A Across Mining and Battery Materials, Biotechnology, Digital Health, Technology, Financial Services, and Energy and Environment Hybrid Day 1 in New York, NY, Virtual Day 2; Investors Can Request In-Person or Virtual Management Meetings NEW YORK, NY - October 5, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to The Global Markets Forum (Hybrid), a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place on Wednesday, October 7, and Thursday, October 8, 2026, and hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences. Day 1 is hybrid, with management teams presenting in person at the OTC Markets Group office in New York or remotely. Day 2 is online. As the Official Marketing Partner, B2i Digital highlights the conference and the presenting companies to a media network with a monthly audience of 330 million and a community of 1.7 million investors. Event details and presenting company profiles: https://b2idigital.com/otc-market-oct-7th-8th-global-markets-forum-hybrid . Register at https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/150594/october-7th-8th-the-global-markets-forum-hybrid?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=1007OctGlobalMarketsForumVIC . Attend in person on October 7 by registering at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/global-markets-forum-tickets-1435380083469 . Request a meeting with management at https://app.axleaccess.com/public/events/af52c32d-f448-47d6-9e92-e57aec27c065?token=b8ddb5ec-ea84-4191-a9d6-5789b83426b5 . Any registered investor can request a virtual meeting with the management team of a presenting company through the meeting link above. Investors attending in person on October 7 can also meet management at the OTC Markets Group office. Day 1 opens with a welcome from Jonathan Dickson, VP, Head of EMEA, International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group, and includes a lunch keynote panel. Each company presents live with audience Q&A. Replays will be available on the B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels. "Companies listed in the U.S. and around the world, including Zurich, Madrid, London, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto, come to New York, virtually or in person, for this special hybrid event. The management teams present live, then take your questions. Ask for the in-person or virtual meeting. I say that every time, because face to face is where you learn the most. These teams are making the effort to talk to sophisticated retail investors, not just the institutions. You should make the effort to schedule a time," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc. Presenting Companies as of October 5, 2026 (subject to change): Wednesday, October 7 (Hybrid) 9:15 AM ET: Kuya Silver Corp. operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru and is developing district-scale silver projects in Peru, Canada and Saudi Arabia. 9:40 AM ET: MindMaze Therapeutics is a Swiss commercial-stage company that develops and commercializes digital treatments for neurological diseases and brain disorders, used in clinics and at home. 10:05 AM ET: Sulnox Group Plc develops and supplies patented organic fuel conditioners that improve combustion in liquid hydrocarbon fuels and help reduce fuel costs and emissions. 10:45 AM ET: Delta Gold Technologies PLC is developing intellectual property for the use of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication, through sponsored research with The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto. 11:10 AM ET: Curatis Holding AG is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medicines for rare diseases and specialty care. 11:35 AM ET: Oryzon Genomics SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing epigenetics-based therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, oncology and hematology. 1:15 PM ET: Making Science Group S.A. is a marketing and technology consultancy that helps companies accelerate their digital capabilities with artificial intelligence. 1:40 PM ET: DocMorris AG is a Swiss online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace company whose TeleClinic platform connects patients with physicians in Germany. 2:20 PM ET: First Class Metals plc is a UK-listed mineral exploration company focused on gold and critical metal deposits in Ontario, Canada, with flagship gold projects at North Hemlo and Sunbeam. 2:45 PM ET: Reig Jofre, S.A. develops, produces, distributes and markets health solutions that range from prevention and well-being to specialized treatments. 3:10 PM ET: First Phosphate Corp. is building a vertically integrated, mine-to-market supply chain for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in North America, serving energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security. Thursday, October 8 (Virtual) 9:00 AM ET: MetaOptics Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered semiconductor optics company developing glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. 9:30 AM ET: Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited is an Australian critical minerals company advancing the Kwinana Cobalt Refinery in Western Australia, an Australian source of battery-grade cobalt sulphate, and the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales. 10:00 AM ET: CapForce Inc. provides fintech-enabled digital investment banking and capital markets advisory services to mid-sized private companies seeking public market listings. 10:30 AM ET: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is developing a fully integrated ore-to-processed-graphite value chain in Québec, Canada, to supply advanced graphite materials to industries in energy, advanced technology and manufacturing. 11:00 AM ET: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a B2i Digital Featured Company, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immuno-oncology therapeutics with INTASYL, its proprietary self-delivering siRNA platform. 11:30 AM ET: Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. is developing technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes and launched a full-scale, at-depth commercialization pilot in Cameron, Texas, in January 2026. 12:00 PM ET: Cerrado Gold Inc. is a Toronto-headquartered precious metals and critical minerals producer that owns the Minera Don Nicolás gold mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, the Lagoa Salgada polymetallic project in Portugal and the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project in Quebec. 12:30 PM ET: Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a Vancouver-based sustainability company that acquires, develops and scales environmentally aligned businesses in circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies and next-generation consumer products. 1:00 PM ET: Matternet, Inc. develops commercial drone delivery systems for urban and suburban environments, and its M2 platform holds standard Type Certification and Production Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property. About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 800+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 70,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets Matchmaker? takes every story From Marketing to Meetings?. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.com . B2i Digital Contact Information

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

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https://www.threads.net/@davidshapironyc About Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand. Virtual Investor Conferences Contact Information

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Virtual Investor Conferences

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

info@virtualinvestorconferences.com Disclosure & Disclaimer B2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of The Global Markets Forum (Hybrid) Virtual Investor Conference. B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of Virtual Investor Conferences and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Virtual Investor Conferences, in any capacity. Virtual Investor Conferences has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital.com website. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy. This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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