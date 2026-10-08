(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQB: GIGGF) (FSE: BRR2) is pleased to announce the initial results from the recently completed Stage 2 geophysics program focused on the Attic Zone area of Giga's 100% owned Turnagain project in British Columbia. The most recent program is part of a systematic exploration approach at Turnagain designed to identify and rank targets beneath a 3 square kilometre copper-in-soils anomaly in the Attic Zone. The Magnetotelluric (MT) and HeliSAM surveys were completed by Dias Geophysical and interpreted by Matthew Penney of Hardrock Geophysics.

Key Program Highlights:

Numerous features have been identified along the southern marginal and basal contacts of the Attic Zone highlighting the exploration potential of this unexplored area.

Three-dimensional volume of the ultramafic intrusive complex successfully mapped by the geophysics surveys, particularly beneath the central and south-eastern Attic Zone.

Identification of a new, unexplored conductive feature in the central part of the intrusion, laying beneath both a previously identified diorite and the area of the known copper-in-soils anomaly.

3D inversions of the MT and HeliSAM data are underway, with results pending.

Program Overview

The 2026 geophysical program over the Turnagain intrusive complex consisted of a Magnetotelluric ("MT") survey and a HeliSAM survey completed by Dias Geophysical.

The 2026 MT program comprised 81 stations along three linear profiles totaling approximately 17.4 line-km (Figures 1 and 2). The primary objective was to characterize the Attic Zone, and the survey also provided coverage over the broader Turnagain intrusion. The program successfully defined the three-dimensional geometry of the intrusion and identified several untested features, including basal and marginal contacts, and an unexplained low resistivity feature in the Attic Zone that correlates with a copper in soils anomaly (Figure 3 and 4). Combined with the lines collected in 2025, MT coverage now extends across five profiles totaling 27.8 line-km (Figure 1), and the combined dataset is being used to generate a 3D MT inversion model.





Figure 1: Plan map showing 2025 + 2026 MT lines.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/856/318156_ccdc3abde4f38971_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Oblique image (Looking NW) showing shape of relatively resistive intrusion at depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/856/318156_ccdc3abde4f38971_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Oblique image (Looking NW) showing conductive feature in central part of intrusion beneath copper-in-soils anomaly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/856/318156_ccdc3abde4f38971_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Oblique image (Looking SSE) showing conductive feature in central part of intrusion beneath copper-in-soils anomaly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/856/318156_ccdc3abde4f38971_005full.jpg

The 2026 HeliSAM program comprised 288 line-km of surveying at 5 Hz using two adjacent fixed transmitter loops. Each line was flown twice, so that in-loop and out-of-loop data were collected over the same area, providing multiple coupling geometries to better constrain conductor orientation and depth (Figure 5). Its objective was to identify EM anomalies over a broad area and narrow the search volume for follow-up exploration. Plate modeling and 3D inversion are pending.

Figure 5: Plan map of 2026 HeliSAM Survey Layout.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/856/318156_ccdc3abde4f38971_006full.jpg

Next Steps

Mira Geosciences has been retained to complete separate 3D inversions of the MT and HeliSAM datasets, followed by a joint inversion. This integrated analysis will support target selection and prioritization for future drilling.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulfide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. The Pre-Feasibility Study was completed in conjunction with Mitsubishi Corporation in October 2023. The Turnagain ultramafic complex is also prospective for copper, platinum and palladium mineralization in the Attic Zone, an area adjacent to the known nickel resource.

Qualified Person

Technical information herein has been reviewed and approved by Greg Ross, P.Geo. Mr. Ross is the Project Manager for Giga Metals and is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318156