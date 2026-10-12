DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 5^th October 2026 to Friday 9^th October 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary shares Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase purchased Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) (GBp) 05/10/2026 40,000 670.2328 667.0 679.0 06/10/2026 20,000 682.1868 676.0 685.0 07/10/2026 40,000 675.4696 670.0 680.5 08/10/2026 40,000 679.3713 668.0 682.5 09/10/2026 30,000 693.1395 688.0 695.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,339,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,706,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 05/10/2026 69 673.50 16:20:19 00083119106TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 287 671.50 16:15:29 00083118627TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 181 671.50 16:15:29 00083118626TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 737 672.00 16:15:08 00083118556TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 962 671.50 16:03:44 00083117730TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1032 672.00 16:03:30 00083117726TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 982 672.00 16:01:30 00083117585TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 205 670.50 15:58:56 00083117341TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 791 670.50 15:55:17 00083116894TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 211 670.50 15:55:12 00083116891TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1071 670.50 15:48:22 00083116449TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 145 670.50 15:48:22 00083116448TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1006 671.00 15:42:43 00083116046TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1046 670.00 15:33:01 00083115303TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 942 670.00 15:33:01 00083115302TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1072 670.50 15:24:47 00083114104TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1128 671.50 15:23:30 00083114024TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1012 671.50 15:12:48 00083113580TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1122 672.00 15:12:48 00083113578TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1001 669.00 15:07:50 00083113199TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 581 669.50 15:06:36 00083113154TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1144 668.00 15:00:51 00083112910TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 963 669.00 14:50:52 00083112452TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 950 669.00 14:44:34 00083112113TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 964 670.00 14:42:40 00083111999TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 954 670.00 14:42:39 00083111997TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1072 670.50 14:42:30 00083111993TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1089 668.00 14:34:24 00083111340TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1096 669.00 14:19:24 00083110488TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 12 669.00 14:19:24 00083110487TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 295 669.00 14:19:20 00083110484TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 283 669.00 14:19:20 00083110483TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 283 669.00 14:19:20 00083110482TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 283 669.00 14:19:20 00083110481TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1029 670.00 14:05:04 00083110019TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 673 670.00 13:58:20 00083109798TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 292 670.00 13:58:20 00083109797TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 111 669.50 13:38:38 00083108993TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 422 669.50 13:38:38 00083108992TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 422 669.50 13:38:38 00083108991TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1135 670.00 13:38:22 00083108981TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1008 669.50 13:19:00 00083108338TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1035 669.50 13:19:00 00083108337TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1173 669.00 12:45:12 00083107576TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1077 667.00 12:09:00 00083106803TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 338 668.00 11:12:59 00083105761TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 696 668.00 11:12:59 00083105760TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1049 670.00 10:42:10 00083105230TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1134 670.00 10:15:13 00083104417TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 1042 672.50 08:56:17 00083101326TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 740 671.50 08:49:41 00083101119TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 371 671.50 08:49:41 00083101118TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 406 674.00 08:16:07 00083099808TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 641 674.00 08:16:07 00083099807TRLO0 XLON 05/10/2026 235 679.00 08:07:19 00083099586TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 619 682.00 16:19:10 00083144159TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 177 682.00 16:19:10 00083144158TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 1121 681.50 16:15:55 00083144037TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 931 681.50 16:15:55 00083144036TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 1037 681.50 16:08:27 00083143502TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 1099 681.50 16:08:27 00083143501TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 402 681.50 16:00:37 00083142957TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 66 681.50 16:00:37 00083142956TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 932 681.50 16:00:37 00083142955TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 1023 681.50 16:00:37 00083142954TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 1112 682.50 14:42:02 00083137008TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 992 684.00 14:27:51 00083136082TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 116 681.50 13:37:59 00083134184TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 387 681.50 13:37:59 00083134183TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 585 681.00 13:37:59 00083134182TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 371 681.00 13:37:59 00083134181TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 699 683.00 13:11:59 00083133205TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 296 683.00 13:11:59 00083133204TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 990 683.50 12:37:23 00083132029TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 1070 685.00 11:02:48 00083129812TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 929 685.00 11:02:48 00083129811TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 968 683.00 09:22:36 00083124962TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 768 683.00 09:05:52 00083124173TRLO0 XLON 06/10/2026 368 683.00 09:05:52 00083124172TRLO0 XLON

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October 12, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)