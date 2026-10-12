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Dow Jones News
12.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
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Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 5^th October 2026 to Friday 9^th October 2026, 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf 
of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the 
table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary shares  Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   purchased     Average Price Paid   paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
                (GBp) 
05/10/2026             40,000 670.2328        667.0    679.0 
06/10/2026             20,000 682.1868        676.0    685.0 
07/10/2026             40,000 675.4696        670.0    680.5 
08/10/2026             40,000 679.3713        668.0    682.5 
09/10/2026             30,000 693.1395        688.0    695.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,339,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,706,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
05/10/2026  69          673.50     16:20:19     00083119106TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  287         671.50     16:15:29     00083118627TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  181         671.50     16:15:29     00083118626TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  737         672.00     16:15:08     00083118556TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  962         671.50     16:03:44     00083117730TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1032         672.00     16:03:30     00083117726TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  982         672.00     16:01:30     00083117585TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  205         670.50     15:58:56     00083117341TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  791         670.50     15:55:17     00083116894TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  211         670.50     15:55:12     00083116891TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1071         670.50     15:48:22     00083116449TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  145         670.50     15:48:22     00083116448TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1006         671.00     15:42:43     00083116046TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1046         670.00     15:33:01     00083115303TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  942         670.00     15:33:01     00083115302TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1072         670.50     15:24:47     00083114104TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1128         671.50     15:23:30     00083114024TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1012         671.50     15:12:48     00083113580TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1122         672.00     15:12:48     00083113578TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1001         669.00     15:07:50     00083113199TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  581         669.50     15:06:36     00083113154TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1144         668.00     15:00:51     00083112910TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  963         669.00     14:50:52     00083112452TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  950         669.00     14:44:34     00083112113TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  964         670.00     14:42:40     00083111999TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  954         670.00     14:42:39     00083111997TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1072         670.50     14:42:30     00083111993TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1089         668.00     14:34:24     00083111340TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1096         669.00     14:19:24     00083110488TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  12          669.00     14:19:24     00083110487TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  295         669.00     14:19:20     00083110484TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  283         669.00     14:19:20     00083110483TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  283         669.00     14:19:20     00083110482TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  283         669.00     14:19:20     00083110481TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1029         670.00     14:05:04     00083110019TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  673         670.00     13:58:20     00083109798TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  292         670.00     13:58:20     00083109797TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  111         669.50     13:38:38     00083108993TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  422         669.50     13:38:38     00083108992TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  422         669.50     13:38:38     00083108991TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1135         670.00     13:38:22     00083108981TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1008         669.50     13:19:00     00083108338TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1035         669.50     13:19:00     00083108337TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1173         669.00     12:45:12     00083107576TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1077         667.00     12:09:00     00083106803TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  338         668.00     11:12:59     00083105761TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  696         668.00     11:12:59     00083105760TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1049         670.00     10:42:10     00083105230TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1134         670.00     10:15:13     00083104417TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  1042         672.50     08:56:17     00083101326TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  740         671.50     08:49:41     00083101119TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  371         671.50     08:49:41     00083101118TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  406         674.00     08:16:07     00083099808TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  641         674.00     08:16:07     00083099807TRLO0 XLON 
05/10/2026  235         679.00     08:07:19     00083099586TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  619         682.00     16:19:10     00083144159TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  177         682.00     16:19:10     00083144158TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  1121         681.50     16:15:55     00083144037TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  931         681.50     16:15:55     00083144036TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  1037         681.50     16:08:27     00083143502TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  1099         681.50     16:08:27     00083143501TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  402         681.50     16:00:37     00083142957TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  66          681.50     16:00:37     00083142956TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  932         681.50     16:00:37     00083142955TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  1023         681.50     16:00:37     00083142954TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  1112         682.50     14:42:02     00083137008TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  992         684.00     14:27:51     00083136082TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  116         681.50     13:37:59     00083134184TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  387         681.50     13:37:59     00083134183TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  585         681.00     13:37:59     00083134182TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  371         681.00     13:37:59     00083134181TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  699         683.00     13:11:59     00083133205TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  296         683.00     13:11:59     00083133204TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  990         683.50     12:37:23     00083132029TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  1070         685.00     11:02:48     00083129812TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  929         685.00     11:02:48     00083129811TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  968         683.00     09:22:36     00083124962TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  768         683.00     09:05:52     00083124173TRLO0 XLON 
06/10/2026  368         683.00     09:05:52     00083124172TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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