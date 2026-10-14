

EQS-Media / 14.10.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

KNDS PRESENTS ITS INNOVATIONS FOR INFANTRY COMBAT AT THE 2026 NATIONAL INFANTRY DAYS Draguignan - October 14, 2026 - On the occasion of the 2026 National Infantry Days, KNDS is unveiling its cutting-edge technologies dedicated to the modernisation of land forces. Faced with the challenges of high-intensity warfare, KNDS is presenting a comprehensive offering combining tactical connectivity, versatile robotics and drone-based systems. Innovation through collaborative dynamics KNDS builds on strategic partnerships and feedback from operational experience to develop its latest technological innovations. The Dronised Function Kit (Kit Fonctions Dronisées - KFD), presented at the 2026 National Infantry days, illustrates the collaborative dynamics at the heart of KNDS's innovations. Designed and developed in partnership with leading players, this system enhances vehicles' inherent capabilities by adding intelligence, neutralisation and hybrid communications capabilities. This kit, adaptable to any type of land platform, comprises a storage unit, hybrid communications equipment and an open, modular Command and Control (C2) system. By combining its expertise with S2M's know-how, KNDS is also presenting REFURBOT, a project to modernise and robotise an AMX-32 tank. This uncrewed land platform makes it possible to remotely control all the tank's functions. Equipped with the ARX25 remotely operated turret, it demonstrates the advanced capabilities offered by the robotisation kit developed by KNDS. REFURBOT also integrates artificial intelligence modules at the core of its capabilities to support its autonomous mobility functions. Finally, this approach is reflected in the development of a generic C2 station with Impact for operating loitering munitions such as the MT-10. The MT-10 is a short-range loitering munition developed by KNDS France. Part of the MATARIS range, it features a folding counter-rotating twin-rotor architecture. The MT-10 can carry a 550-gram incendiary explosive warhead over a distance of up to 10 km, with a flight autonomy of 30 minutes. This munition can be rapidly deployed from a launch tube or in a vertical take-off and landing configuration, offering great flexibility of use in a variety of operational environments. PHORIO: strenghtened radio connectivity for robotic systems Initially unveiled at the DSA 2026 exhibition in Malaysia, the PHORIO software-defined radio solution guarantees reliable and highly secure communications in the most demanding operational environments. Specifically designed for uncrewed land and aerial platforms, the PHORIO radio meets integration constraints and ensures communications continuity in complex terrain. It offers unique versatility by simultaneously transmitting several critical data streams: Command and Control (C2) data, voice communications and real-time video feeds. In the face of current electromagnetic threats, PHORIO ensures continuous connectivity through advanced frequency-hopping and anti-jamming capabilities. Its Software Defined Radio (SDR) architecture makes it inherently scalable. Its capabilities can be enhanced through simple software updates, without hardware modifications, allowing new functionalities to be added, radio performance to be optimised, anti-jamming algorithms to be improved, and new communication modes and customer-specific protocols to be integrated. PHORIO thus ensures long-term technological viability, reduces obsolescence cycles and enables equipped forces to benefit from progressive capability enhancements throughout the system's life cycle. A leading robotics range, from micro-robots to heavy platforms KNDS is also showcasing its robotic solutions to support infantry across the full spectrum of missions. The NERVA range stands out for its operational modularity. The NERVA-LG tactical micro-robot, which can be reconfigured in less than a minute without tools, performs reconnaissance, detection and observation missions across all types of terrain. At the other end of the spectrum, KNDS deploys its heavy, versatile tactical robots. The CENTURIO X20, based on a robust 2-to-3-tons platform, combines autonomous mobility and firepower. It integrates a 20 mm cannon operated remotely via an ultra-secure radio link. Finally, the versatile Tusker platform completes this offering for logistical support, cargo transport and combat group support missions. These innovations, presented on the occasion of the 2026 National Infrantry days, combine the expertise of KNDS and its partners to provide the armed forces with equipment that closely meets their operational needs. About KNDS KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles. Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces. Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond. Press Contacts Guillem Monsonis Head of Communications KNDS France E-Mail: guillem.monsonis@knds.fr T: +33 (0) 7 63 06 63 57 Fanny Mounier Media relations manager KNDS France E-Mail: fanny.mounier@knds.fr T: + 33 (0) 7 64 26 37 88 Antoine Mollard Press Officer E-Mail: antoine.mollard@knds.fr T : +33 (0) 6 62 79 04 25



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Issuer: KNDS N.V.

Key word(s): Industry



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