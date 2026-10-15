Nedap's total revenue up 7% with growth in key markets of 9% in the third quarter of 2026

Key points

Revenue increased by 7% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue in the key markets grew by 9% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the third quarter of 2025, bringing year-to-date growth to 12%.

In the first nine months of 2026, recurring revenue increased by 17% compared with the same period in 2025, outpacing total revenue growth and representing 42% of total revenue for the period.

Rob Schuurman, CEO:

"We remain on track with our Step Up! strategy. The third quarter reflects continued customer demand for our solutions, with recurring revenue again growing faster than total revenue. As this base grows, it provides an increasingly strong foundation for sustainable long-term growth and value creation.

Within Livestock, revenue declined compared with the third quarter of 2025, reflecting the timing of deliveries, alongside the continued transition toward subscription-based offerings. Revenue growth was driven by Healthcare and Retail while revenue in Security remained broadly stable."

Key figures (unaudited)

In € x 1M or as a percentage Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change YTD Q3

2026 YTD Q3

2025 Change Revenue 76.0 71.3 7 % 228.1 206.1 11 % Recurring revenue 32.4 27.8 17 % 95.7 82.0 17 %

Outlook

We expect revenue growth in the second half of 2026 compared with the second half of 2025. Geopolitical instability in the Middle East continues to delay customer rollouts for our security solutions in the region. We remain focused on sustainable long-term growth and will continue to invest accordingly, with particular emphasis on Nedap's technology platform, AI, and cybersecurity.

Key market developments

In the third quarter of 2026, recurring revenue continued to grow across all four key markets.

Revenue in Healthcare increased in the third quarter of 2026. We have further strengthened our position in disability care and elderly care. More care organizations adopted our treatment records, reflecting a broader shift toward integrated ways of working, with care professionals and practitioners collaborating within the same record.

Within Livestock, revenue declined in the third quarter of 2026 compared with a strong third quarter in 2025. This mainly reflected timing effects and a further shift toward subscription-based offerings. Recurring revenue increased as adoption of our as-a-service offerings grew. Our installed base continued to expand across multiple regions. Labor scarcity, increasing farm scale, and the need for greater efficiency remain long-term drivers of demand for cow monitoring and automation.

In Retail, revenue increased in the third quarter of 2026. We added customers, including retailers adopting RFID for the first time and those replacing existing providers. Adoption of our solutions continued to expand beyond inventory counting into automated replenishment, on-shelf availability, and overhead inventory visibility. Our RFID-enabled self-checkout portfolio also saw its first large-scale deployments. The previously announced partnership with VF Corporation illustrates our Inventory Engine vision of connecting inventory visibility across stores and the wider supply chain. The planned rollout covers more than 1,500 stores across its brand portfolio, with the initiative also extending to distribution centers and vendor partners to support end-to-end inventory visibility.

Within Security, revenue remained broadly stable in the third quarter of 2026. Nedap Pace went live at the first building on the Bayer CropScience Campus in Monheim as part of Bayer's AllAccess program to establish a common standard for physical access management across sites, countries, and access control systems. We also introduced Nedap Way, our new reader line for secure building access. The portfolio supports both card-based and mobile access and works with a range of new and existing access control systems, allowing organizations to modernize access step by step.

About Nedap N.V.

Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail, and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world.

Nedap has a workforce of over 1,100 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.

For more information, please contact:

Rianne Jans

CFO

+31 (0)544 47 11 11

ir@nedap.com

nedap.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains the Board of Directors' forward-looking statements and expectations based on current insights and assumptions, which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The actual results or events could differ from these expectations due to changes in the economic climate, developments in specific markets, orders from individual customers and/or other developments.

Nedap cannot be required to update the forward-looking statements contained in this document or held responsible for doing so, regardless of whether they are related to new information, future events or suchlike, unless Nedap is required to do so by law.

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