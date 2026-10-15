Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS): Colt DCS and RMZ Begin Construction of Third Data Centre in Mumbai to Support Growing AI Demand

- Part of a $1.7 billion investment under Colt DCS and RMZ's joint venture to develop data centre capacity across India
- Signs its first hyperscale client for Mumbai 3
- AI-ready facility delivering 64MW upon completion, powered entirely by renewable energy
- Hybrid cooling design incorporating a closed-loop cooling system to enable near-zero wastewater
- Expected to create more than 700 jobs across construction and operations
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