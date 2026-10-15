Integrated Research (IR): Integrated Research launches Clarion to close the gap between what employees experience and what IT can see

Built for organizations with remote, hybrid and contact center workforces, Clarion addresses a persistent visibility gap between what an employee experiences and what IT can see. When a call drops, breaks up or simply does not work as expected, it answers the first question anyone asks: "Is it me, or the platform?"

"Workplace communications rely on a technology recipe that includes multiple devices, home and corporate networks, and communications platforms. When any one of these ingredients is deficient the entire communication experience suffers, often critically. Fixing problems such as these can be complicated and time-consuming, overwhelming the IT team," said Ian Lowe, CEO and Managing Director of IR.

Clarion solves this by giving both employees and IT teams real-time visibility of the deficiencies impacting communications. It also provides employees a pre-call health check.

A lightweight widget on the employee desktop tells them, in plain language, what is affecting their calls and meetings. Fleet dashboards aggregate telemetry across the whole workforce, so IT teams can establish whether a problem is isolated or part of something wider. Where many monitoring tools track the network, device or platform in isolation, and only surface a problem after it has been reported, Clarion brings all these signals together in one real time view, often before a call is even affected.

For an employee, that might mean seeing that weak Wi-Fi or headset connectivity is affecting a call and acting on it without contacting IT. When support is needed, Clarion captures the technical context around the issue, giving IT a far better starting point than a ticket reporting that 'something isn't working.'

For IT teams, that same visibility surfaces warnings and critical issues across endpoints, exposes patterns, and allows them to drill down from a single device or connection to a problem affecting a wider group of employees.

Clarion is designed to give employees that visibility while respecting their privacy. It observes the technology supporting their work rather than the employees themselves. It does not record screens, log keystrokes, track activity or idle time, or access what is said on calls.

"Everything we have built has been about giving organizations visibility into the technology behind their most critical operations," said Lowe. "Clarion takes that in a new direction. As a standalone, cloud-native SaaS product, it gives us a simpler way to reach more organizations and more users."

Clarion extends IR's enterprise observability portfolio, including Prognosis, Prognosis Elevate (observability-as-a-service), and AI Chat powered by Iris.

Clarion is available from 15 October 2026 with a 30-day free trial. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit the website.

ABOUT IR

IR (ASX: IRI) is an Australian-headquartered global observability software company that helps organizations understand and manage the performance of business-critical communications, payments and infrastructure environments. For more than 30 years, IR has worked with leading global organizations across complex technology environments, providing the visibility and intelligence teams need to act with confidence.

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