Anglesey Mining Plc - DEVELOP, GROW AND DISCOVER: Progress at Parys Mountain

Planning consent pathway, exploration drilling and technical studies advance; AGM on 21 October 2026

15 October 2026

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or the "Company")

DEVELOP, GROW AND DISCOVER: Progress at Parys Mountain

Planning consent pathway, exploration drilling and technical studies advance; AGM on 21 October 2026

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM: AYM), the UK-based mineral exploration and development company advancing the 100%-owned Parys Mountain copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in Anglesey, North Wales, the UK's largest polymetallic VMS project, provides an update on its Develop, Grow and Discover strategy.

Highlights

· William Sale Partnership Ltd. appointed as planning consultant; working objective of a modern planning consent within approximately two years, subject to supporting work, consultation and determination

· Systematic exploration drilling programme being outlined to test links and extensions between the Engine/Deep Engine, NCZ and Garth Daniel systems, with results to contribute to future Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") work

· Advanced technical studies programme expected to run for approximately 18 months, subject to defined and funded scopes

· pXRF analysis of historical drill core and Leapfrog Geo model validation under way

· Assessing early dewatering and controlled access to the Morris Shaft

· Memberships of the Critical Minerals Association (UK) and the Mining Association of the United Kingdom effective from October 2026

· Andrew Fulton to present at the ABMEC Annual Conference and attend the CMA annual conference and Resourcing Tomorrow in November and December

· Annual General Meeting at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday 21 October 2026

Andrew Fulton, Chief Executive Officer of Anglesey Mining, commented:

"Our work programme at Parys Mountain is designed to answer defined questions, reduce uncertainty and test opportunities for growth. Responsible mining starts with respecting the community and the place in which we work. We will report regularly on what we have completed, what it tells us and what comes next."

Planning and Permitting

Anglesey has appointed William Sale Partnership Ltd. ("WSP") as planning consultant. WSP brings experience in planning for underground mining operations and broader mining technical capability.

Under the Company's overall leadership, WSP will define the consenting pathway, study requirements and sequencing. The programme builds on historical planning work and the December 2024 EIA Scoping Opinion and includes resubmission of the pre-application planning submission.

The working objective is a modern planning consent for the proposed development within approximately two years, subject to completing the supporting work, consultation and determination.

Geology and Research

Anglesey's technical team is expanding the Company's geochemical database with a portable X-ray fluorescence ("pXRF") programme on historical drill core. The team is also validating and refining the three-dimensional geological model in Leapfrog Geo and incorporating information from historical archives.

The work is intended to improve geological understanding and help prioritise further investigation. Quality controls and laboratory follow-up apply to the pXRF analysis.

The Company is working with research organisations on VMS mineralisation in the wider regional geological setting and, separately, on experimental work investigating secondary copper recovery from sulphide tailings.

Exploration Drilling

The Company is outlining a systematic exploration drilling programme to test connections and extensions between the deposits defined to date within the broader Parys Mountain mineralised system. Guided by geological modelling and review of historical drilling and geophysical information, the proposed programme would:

· investigate the potential link between the Engine/Deep Engine and Garth Daniel systems in the vicinity of the NCZ; and

· test extensions to the NCZ and Garth Daniel to the east and north-east, beyond the current resource boundary.

Historical drill holes that terminated within mineralisation, together with the evolving geological interpretation, indicate potential for mineralisation to extend beyond its presently defined limits. The proposed programme is intended to test that potential and contribute to future MRE work.

The scope remains subject to refinement, funding and the necessary approvals. Resource additions and classification changes will depend on drilling results and subsequent assessment.

Technical Studies

The Company is progressing advanced technical studies, including targeted exploration drilling and subsequent MRE work. The studies assist with mine design, support planning and permitting, and guide future development decisions. The programme is expected to extend over approximately 18 months, subject to defined and funded scopes.

The work follows the Develop, Grow and Discover strategy:

· Develop: advancing engineering, metallurgy and consenting for White Rock and the Engine Zone;

· Grow: improving geological understanding and testing resource growth potential around the NCZ and Garth Daniel; and

· Discover: reviewing wider district targets.

The July 2026 internal economic assessment complements this work. The assessment does not constitute a new independent PEA or feasibility study.

The Company is assessing early dewatering and controlled access to the Morris Shaft. Access could support geotechnical and hydrological investigation, bulk sampling, metallurgical testing and assessment of potential acid mine drainage. The shaft access programme depends on defined water management and treatment arrangements, funding and the necessary approvals.

Community and Heritage

The Company recognises the importance of Parys Mountain/Mynydd Parys to the local community and its historical and environmental significance. Structured local engagement is under way, focused on listening, sharing information early and providing opportunities for local participation.

The envisaged mining development is underground, with no open pit proposed. Surface infrastructure and potential impacts will be addressed through the design and environmental assessment process.

The Company has opened dialogue with GeoMôn UNESCO Global Geopark, recognising Anglesey's geological heritage and UNESCO designation.

Industry Memberships and Events

Anglesey's memberships of the Critical Minerals Association (UK) ("CMA") and the Mining Association of the United Kingdom ("MAUK") became effective at the beginning of October 2026. The memberships connect the Company with the UK critical minerals sector and provide access to operational experience, competence and training frameworks, safety guidance and peer support relevant to the brownfield setting and existing shaft infrastructure at Parys Mountain.

Andrew Fulton will speak about the Company and the history and value of Parys Mountain at the following event, and will attend the two that follow:

· ABMEC Annual Conference and Exhibition, in partnership with MAUK, 24 to 26 November 2026;

· CMA sixth annual conference, London, 30 November 2026; and

· Resourcing Tomorrow, Business Design Centre, London, 1 to 3 December 2026.

Management welcomes opportunities to meet shareholders and other interested delegates at these events. Investors can continue to communicate with the Board via: angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

Annual General Meeting

The Company looks forward to welcoming shareholders to its AGM at 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday 21 October 2026 at the offices of Arch Law Limited, Huckletree Floor 2, 8 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ.

-Ends-

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk or via:

Anglesey Mining plc (via Yellow Jersey PR Limited)

Jim Williams, Executive Chairman

Andrew Fulton, CEO

angleseymining@yellowjerseypr.com

Davy

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Brian Garrahy/Daragh O'Reilly

Tel: +353 1 679 6363

AlbR Capital Limited

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Lucy Williams/Duncan Vasey

Tel: + 44 (0)20 7562 0930

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Financial & Media Relations

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About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is advancing the UK's largest polymetallic VMS project at the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales.