Trade Nation Launches Polish-Language Site with PLN Accounts and Local Support

The launch is provided under Trade Nation's CMVM licence in Portugal, passported into Poland, with website, TN Trader (Trade Nation's proprietary trading platform), client onboarding and support delivered in Polish. Polish residents and nationals can now open CFD and Single Currency accounts in Polish zloty (PLN). Trading is available on TN Trader, TradingView and MT4, with fixed spreads on forex, indices, commodities and bond CFDs accessible on TN Trader and TradingView. Overnight positions are financed at benchmark plus or minus 2.5% depending on direction. Negative slippage under 0.4 points is absorbed by the Fixed Slippage Buffer, available on TN Trader and TradingView.

The launch also brings new markets to Trade Nation's platforms, including Poland 20 Futures, leading Polish shares such as Allegro SA, CD Projekt SA, Orlen SA and Zabka Group, and zloty currency pairs against the euro, pound and US dollar (EUR/PLN, GBP/PLN and USD/PLN).

Jon Noble, Chief Executive Officer at Trade Nation, said:

"Poland has one of the most active and sophisticated trading communities in Europe, and this launch is an important step in our growth across the region. Polish traders can now access our fixed-spread pricing and platforms, backed by service and technology that's been recognised with global industry awards."

Luis dos Santos, CEO - Europe at Trade Nation, said:

"Polish clients can now trade in their own currency, with a dedicated PLN account, fixed spreads on TN Trader and TradingView, and support available in Polish from day one. We've also added a Polish index, leading Polish equities and zloty currency pairs, so clients can trade the markets closest to home alongside our full global range. This is a proposition built specifically for Polish traders, not simply extended to them."

The Polish launch follows Trade Nation's launch in Portugal and Europe on the 2th of July 2026, as Trade Nation continues to extend its regulated European offering to new markets.

About Trade Nation

Trade Nation is a global CFD provider, regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including the UK, where it is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Founded in 2014, Trade Nation was named Best Customer Service 2026 and Best Trading Platform 2026 at the Global Forex Awards, and Best Mobile Trading Platform 2026 at the ADVFN International Financial Awards. and has offices across Untied Kingdom, Portugal, Australia, Seychelles and The Bahamas.

With a management team with over 200 years of industry experience, Trade Nation is dedicated to ensuring it offers the best trading and investing services.

W: https://tradenation.com/en-eu/, https://tradenation.com/pt-eu/ and https://tradenation.com/pl-pl/

X: https://x.com/ItsTradeNation

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/itstradenation/

Risk Warnings and Disclaimer

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

75.8% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

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