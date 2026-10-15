Secured Fixed Income plc: Secured Fixed Income's New Retail-Eligible Listed Bonds Offer 7.75% Return, Paid Six-Monthly

Secured Fixed Income's New Retail-Eligible Listed Bonds Offer 7.75% Return, Paid Six-Monthly

PR Newswire

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Secured Fixed Income plc (the "Issuer"), a member of the Triple Point Group ("Triple Point"), has launched its second bond offer under its £1,000,000,000 Listed Bond Programme, following a debut issue that raised £14.15 million and was fully deployed within a month of completion. The Issuer is now offering investors 7.75% bonds with a term of 3 years (the "Bonds").

The proceeds from the Bonds will be used to support a diversified portfolio of loans across a range of sectors, including SME debt finance, corporate leasing, funds finance, infrastructure, property development, and specialty finance. These investments are typically backed by first-ranking security over property, business assets, or loan portfolios.

Key Terms of the Bonds

The Bonds will pay interest semi-annually at a fixed rate of 7.75%. On maturity, the Bonds will be redeemed at 100% of their nominal value.

The Bonds will be issued in small denominations of £100 and integral multiples thereof, making them available to retail and wholesale investors. The minimum investment is £1,000, and investors may purchase any amount greater than this in multiples of £100.

The Bonds are expected to be listed on the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc and through its electronic order book for fixed income securities (OFIS) on or around 30 November 2026.

Investors cannot apply directly to the Issuer. Bonds can be purchased through stockbrokers or investment platforms, including AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, Interactive Investor and LGB & Co.

Allia C&C is acting as Lead Manager (the "Lead Manager") on the issue of the Bonds.

Investors should check eligibility for ISAs and SIPPs with their platform or administrator.

Outcomes from Debut Issue

Recent examples of loans funded from the proceeds of the Issuer's debut issue include:

A Shariah-compliant facility for Ayan Capital, a UK Islamic fintech offering halal car finance, supporting new originations, more competitive pricing and its plans for a UK digital banking licence.

The Issuer financed a package for Red Sky Group to facilitate its acquisition of Delenco Foods Limited, a leading UK producer of fresh and frozen sausages.

A development finance facility for the construction of 31 apartments in a mixed-use residential scheme in Fulham.

The Issuer has an eight-year track record of paying interest and principal in full and on time, and has issued over £355 million of debt to date. The Issuer's net loan book has grown from £48 million to £107 million since FY2022, backed by a network of more than 1,100 introducers. Lending is secured, diversified and granular, underwritten through a committee-led credit process, and carries approximately 1.1x asset coverage. The historical loss rate across the portfolio stood at 0.5% for the year ended 31 March 2026.

Toby Furnivall, Managing Director at Triple Point Private Credit, said: "This second issue builds on the strong response to the debut offer, and gives investors a further option, with interest paid twice yearly for those seeking regular income over the life of the bonds. The Issuer has a 100% track record of paying interest and principal in full and on time since inception, and this issue allows us to continue supporting UK small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") and businesses with the secured, flexible lending they need to grow, while offering investors a predictable, disciplined route to fixed income."

Henrietta Podd, Director of Advisory and Funding at Allia C&C said: "For investors seeking to lock in today's rates, Secured Fixed Income plc's second bond issue presents an attractive three-year opportunity. It also demonstrates the important role the small-denomination bond market can play in providing flexible funding to a broad range of UK borrowers."

The offer period will close at 12 noon on 23 November 2026, or such earlier time and date as agreed by the Issuer and the Lead Manager and announced via the Regulatory News Service (RNS) operated by the London Stock Exchange plc (the "End of Offer Date").

This is an advertisement and not a prospectus.

The information contained herein may only be released, published or distributed in the United Kingdom, the Isle of Man, the Bailiwick of Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa, the European Economic Area or in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this document.

UK MiFIR retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market - Manufacturer target market (UK MiFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels) and also retail clients (all distribution channels).

About the Issuer

The Issuer is a member of the Triple Point Group and was established in 2015 as a dedicated alternative lending business to address the financing needs of UK corporates and small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs").

The Issuer provides lending across a range of sectors, including corporate leasing and lending, funds finance, infrastructure finance, property development finance, SME debt finance and specialty finance.

The facilities are typically backed by first-ranking security, with 95% of leases and loans secured on property, business assets or underlying loan portfolios, providing an element of downside protection.

The Issuer operates within the UK's rapidly expanding non-bank lending market, where non-bank lenders now account for approximately 60% of SME lending.

The Issuer benefits from Triple Point's 20-year experience in private markets, lending and leasing. Since 2017, it has issued over £355 million of bonds with a 100% track record of interest and principal paid in full and on time.

The Issuer has set up the Listed Bond Programme to provide a scalable funding platform to enable it to issue on a regular basis.

About Triple Point

Founded in 2004, Triple Point specialises in unlocking impactful and hard-to-access private market opportunities to generate long-term value for individual, institutional, and public sector investors. Today, it manages over £2.7 billion of assets across four distinct strategies: Housing, Energy Transition, Private Credit, and Venture Capital. Triple Point's strength lies in its ability to bring together uncommon combinations of expertise to create unrecognised value.

About Allia C&C

Allia C&C is a leading expert in arranging and lead managing small-denomination sterling bonds traded on the London Stock Exchange plc and available to retail investors. It specialises in financing socially responsible borrowers, working to amplify economic and social impact. It supports a range of organisations that span the impact spectrum, from charities through to businesses that act responsibly - facilitating their access to the most appropriate and optimal funding for their needs from investors who are interested in creating impact.

For more information, please see www.alliacc.com

About the Bonds

The Bonds may not be suitable for all investors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice.

Investors should note that the market price of the Bonds can rise and fall during the life of the investment and the price of the Bonds could fall below the issue price of £100.

In the event that the Issuer becomes insolvent or goes out of business, investors may lose some or all of their investment.

This announcement is an advertisement within the meaning of Article 2(k) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, the "UK Prospectus Regulation") and is not a prospectus for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation and/or the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2025. A base prospectus dated 16 January 2026 as supplemented by a supplement to it dated 5 October 2026 (together, the "Base Prospectus") and final terms dated 12 October 2026 (the "Final Terms") relating to the Bonds have been prepared and made available to the public in accordance with the UK Prospectus Regulation.

The Base Prospectus and Final Terms are available on the website of the Issuer at https://securedfixedincome.com/listed. Any investment decision should be based solely on these documents.

The Base Prospectus has been approved by the FCA as competent authority under the UK Prospectus Regulation. The FCA only approves the Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the UK Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the Issuer or the quality of the Bonds that are the subject of the Base Prospectus.

Potential investors should read the Base Prospectus and Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Bonds. Investors should not subscribe for any bonds referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the Base Prospectus and Final Terms.

This announcement is a financial promotion for the purposes of section 21(2)(b) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA") and has been approved for communication in the United Kingdom by Allia C&C Ltd (FRN 231055), which is incorporated in England (No. 09997053) with registered office at Cheyne House, Crown Court, 62-63 Cheapside, London EC2V 6AX and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Its content is directed only at eligible counterparties, professional clients and UK retail clients to whom it may lawfully be communicated. This financial promotion shall end on the End of Offer Date unless revoked earlier.

The offering and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any Bonds. Any purchase of Bonds pursuant to the offer should only be made on the basis of the information contained in the Base Prospectus and Final Terms.

The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended, the "Securities Act") and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. The Bonds are being offered and sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/secured-fixed-incomes-new-retail-eligible-listed-bonds-offer-7-75-return-paid-six-monthly-302908840.html