DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027 20-Oct-2026 / 10:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027 Gibraltar, 20 October 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to provide a strategic update covering developments across the projects it supports, priorities for growing its venture-building and advisory activities, and its operational and capital-allocation outlook into 2027. Coinsilium provides public-market investors with exposure to early-stage frontier technology projects that can otherwise be difficult to access directly, through an operating model combining venture building, strategic advisory services and selective financial backing. Its approach combines capital with experience, sector knowledge and established industry relationships, focusing on projects where the Company can make a meaningful contribution to their development and participate in the long-term value they create, while generating revenues from its advisory work. This operating model is supported by its Bitcoin reserve, held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, providing a financial foundation for growth. The update is presented in a management question-and-answer format to explain how these elements work together and where the Company sees scope for further development. It covers the expansion of strategic advisory, developments across existing ventures and the assessment of further opportunities within the frontier economy, including the wider digital-asset market and tokenised securities. The responses also provide a perspective on the areas shareholders can look to for further updates as the Company advances its strategy into 2027. They describe its direction and priorities; the timing and outcome of individual initiatives remain subject to execution, market conditions and applicable regulatory requirements. 1. How is Coinsilium positioning itself to grow and scale its investment and advisory activities through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027? Coinsilium is positioning itself for growth by expanding its advisory division, strengthening its team and pursuing new investment and commercial opportunities across frontier technology-emerging and converging technologies with the potential to create new markets, products and business models. Together, these steps are intended to increase our revenue-generating capacity and our participation in the growth of the projects we support, with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value. For Coinsilium, these areas include prediction markets, agentic AI, decentralised financial infrastructure, tokenised securities and commercial applications of generative AI, together with the data and automation capabilities that support them. Our approach combines selective financial backing with strategic expertise, industry relationships and active commercial support. This gives us scope to participate in the longer-term growth of promising projects while generating advisory revenues from the work we undertake. Scaling this model means developing our team and capabilities, securing further advisory mandates and pursuing opportunities where our capital and expertise can make a meaningful contribution. Our Bitcoin reserves provide the financial foundation, with the capital allocation framework supporting disciplined deployment. Our priority is to translate these opportunities into a stronger business as we move into 2027, with growing revenues and broader participation in value creation across frontier technology. We look forward to providing further updates as these initiatives progress. 2. How is Coinsilium developing its advisory division, and what role is it expected to play in the company's revenue model? We are developing our advisory services division as an increasingly important part of Coinsilium's business, with the aim of building a recurring and scalable source of revenue. This will be supported by the people and capabilities needed to deliver existing mandates and selectively take on further engagements. Our unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026, released on 25 September 2026, described the strategic advisory agreement signed with Predictive Labs during that period and the subsequent agreement with BeatingHeart, announced on 16 September 2026. These engagements establish a basis for generating revenues from our work with their management teams, alongside and independently of any longer-term returns from our economic interests in those projects. The results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 do not yet fully reflect the potential contribution of these more recently established agreements. Revenue will be recognised in accordance with the services delivered and applicable accounting requirements. Consideration may comprise cash, shares or a combination of both. The continued growth of this division is an operational priority, with further investment in its delivery capabilities planned into 2027. We intend to invest progressively, matching resources to client requirements and carefully selected opportunities while maintaining financial discipline. 3. What is driving approaches to Coinsilium, and how does the Company select the projects it invests in and advises? We are receiving an increasing number of approaches from projects seeking access to our experience, strategic support and industry relationships, as well as potential funding. We believe this reflects the reputation and sector knowledge Coinsilium has developed through more than a decade of working with founders across digital assets and emerging technologies. This growing interest gives us a broader opportunity set, but we are selective about the projects we choose to invest in and advise. We assess the management team, the technology's commercial relevance, the stage of development, funding requirements and the terms on which Coinsilium can participate. We also consider whether our involvement can make a meaningful contribution and whether we can commit the resources required to deliver that support. Our objective is to build valuable relationships with projects whose needs match our capabilities. Technically strong teams may require complementary expertise in commercial positioning, financial structuring, capital formation, partnerships and market access. Where advisory services and financial backing are appropriate together, they provide complementary opportunities for Coinsilium: consideration for the work delivered and exposure to the longer-term value a successful project may create. Each engagement and capital commitment is assessed on its own merits, with shareholder value guiding the allocation of our time, expertise and financial resources. 4. How will Coinsilium grow its team while maintaining financial discipline? Shareholders should expect our team and specialist capabilities to develop as the operational requirements of the business expand. Delivering advisory mandates, supporting ventures and assessing new opportunities all require appropriate resources. We intend to add those resources progressively, guided by contracted work, delivery requirements and a measured assessment of prospective demand. Some investment is necessary to establish the capacity to grow, but any material expansion of the ongoing cost base must have a clear commercial rationale. The objective is to build a team capable of serving more clients and undertaking more valuable work while maintaining control over costs. We will explain significant developments in our capabilities and their strategic purpose as they occur. 5. How do Coinsilium's Bitcoin reserves support the business, and how does the capital allocation framework operate? Our Bitcoin reserves, held through Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, provide balance-sheet substance, financial resilience and flexibility to support Coinsilium's wider business. The framework announced in July makes up to 15% of the value of those holdings available for venture-building activities and associated investments. It encompasses qualifying investments already funded from fiat reserves during 2026, allowing treasury resources to replenish cash deployed for those purposes where appropriate, as well as providing capacity for further opportunities. This is an allocation limit, rather than a commitment to deploy the full amount or follow a predetermined disposal timetable. Decisions take account of opportunities, liquidity requirements and prevailing Bitcoin values, while preserving the reserves' longer-term supporting role. Our "Bitcoin-first" philosophy reflects Bitcoin's position as our principal digital reserve asset. It also provides a foundation from which we can pursue the wider venture-building strategy. 6. How does Coinsilium view the wider digital asset market and opportunities beyond Bitcoin? In our unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 we noted the encouraging recovery in Bitcoin and other digital assets from the summer lows, while recognising that conditions may remain uneven. Our longer-term interest is in the growing use of digital infrastructure for payments, settlement, intelligence and automation, alongside Bitcoin's role as a reserve asset. Our Bitcoin-first philosophy underpins the establishment of our Bitcoin treasury. Our wider investment activities, however, extend beyond Bitcoin: our venture activities already create exposure to other digital assets, and we are also now assessing opportunities involving a newer generation of protocols with demonstrable usage, meaningful fee

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October 20, 2026 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)