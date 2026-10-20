Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027 -2

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027 20-Oct-2026 / 10:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027 Gibraltar, 20 October 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to provide a strategic update covering developments across the projects it supports, priorities for growing its venture-building and advisory activities, and its operational and capital-allocation outlook into 2027. Coinsilium provides public-market investors with exposure to early-stage frontier technology projects that can otherwise be difficult to access directly, through an operating model combining venture building, strategic advisory services and selective financial backing. Its approach combines capital with experience, sector knowledge and established industry relationships, focusing on projects where the Company can make a meaningful contribution to their development and participate in the long-term value they create, while generating revenues from its advisory work. This operating model is supported by its Bitcoin reserve, held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, providing a financial foundation for growth. The update is presented in a management question-and-answer format to explain how these elements work together and where the Company sees scope for further development. It covers the expansion of strategic advisory, developments across existing ventures and the assessment of further opportunities within the frontier economy, including the wider digital-asset market and tokenised securities. The responses also provide a perspective on the areas shareholders can look to for further updates as the Company advances its strategy into 2027. They describe its direction and priorities; the timing and outcome of individual initiatives remain subject to execution, market conditions and applicable regulatory requirements. 1. How is Coinsilium positioning itself to grow and scale its investment and advisory activities through the remainder of 2026 and into 2027? Coinsilium is positioning itself for growth by expanding its advisory division, strengthening its team and pursuing new investment and commercial opportunities across frontier technology-emerging and converging technologies with the potential to create new markets, products and business models. Together, these steps are intended to increase our revenue-generating capacity and our participation in the growth of the projects we support, with the objective of creating long-term shareholder value. For Coinsilium, these areas include prediction markets, agentic AI, decentralised financial infrastructure, tokenised securities and commercial applications of generative AI, together with the data and automation capabilities that support them. Our approach combines selective financial backing with strategic expertise, industry relationships and active commercial support. This gives us scope to participate in the longer-term growth of promising projects while generating advisory revenues from the work we undertake. Scaling this model means developing our team and capabilities, securing further advisory mandates and pursuing opportunities where our capital and expertise can make a meaningful contribution. Our Bitcoin reserves provide the financial foundation, with the capital allocation framework supporting disciplined deployment. Our priority is to translate these opportunities into a stronger business as we move into 2027, with growing revenues and broader participation in value creation across frontier technology. We look forward to providing further updates as these initiatives progress. 2. How is Coinsilium developing its advisory division, and what role is it expected to play in the company's revenue model? We are developing our advisory services division as an increasingly important part of Coinsilium's business, with the aim of building a recurring and scalable source of revenue. This will be supported by the people and capabilities needed to deliver existing mandates and selectively take on further engagements. Our unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026, released on 25 September 2026, described the strategic advisory agreement signed with Predictive Labs during that period and the subsequent agreement with BeatingHeart, announced on 16 September 2026. These engagements establish a basis for generating revenues from our work with their management teams, alongside and independently of any longer-term returns from our economic interests in those projects. The results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 do not yet fully reflect the potential contribution of these more recently established agreements. Revenue will be recognised in accordance with the services delivered and applicable accounting requirements. Consideration may comprise cash, shares or a combination of both. The continued growth of this division is an operational priority, with further investment in its delivery capabilities planned into 2027. We intend to invest progressively, matching resources to client requirements and carefully selected opportunities while maintaining financial discipline. 3. What is driving approaches to Coinsilium, and how does the Company select the projects it invests in and advises? We are receiving an increasing number of approaches from projects seeking access to our experience, strategic support and industry relationships, as well as potential funding. We believe this reflects the reputation and sector knowledge Coinsilium has developed through more than a decade of working with founders across digital assets and emerging technologies. This growing interest gives us a broader opportunity set, but we are selective about the projects we choose to invest in and advise. We assess the management team, the technology's commercial relevance, the stage of development, funding requirements and the terms on which Coinsilium can participate. We also consider whether our involvement can make a meaningful contribution and whether we can commit the resources required to deliver that support. Our objective is to build valuable relationships with projects whose needs match our capabilities. Technically strong teams may require complementary expertise in commercial positioning, financial structuring, capital formation, partnerships and market access. Where advisory services and financial backing are appropriate together, they provide complementary opportunities for Coinsilium: consideration for the work delivered and exposure to the longer-term value a successful project may create. Each engagement and capital commitment is assessed on its own merits, with shareholder value guiding the allocation of our time, expertise and financial resources. 4. How will Coinsilium grow its team while maintaining financial discipline? Shareholders should expect our team and specialist capabilities to develop as the operational requirements of the business expand. Delivering advisory mandates, supporting ventures and assessing new opportunities all require appropriate resources. We intend to add those resources progressively, guided by contracted work, delivery requirements and a measured assessment of prospective demand. Some investment is necessary to establish the capacity to grow, but any material expansion of the ongoing cost base must have a clear commercial rationale. The objective is to build a team capable of serving more clients and undertaking more valuable work while maintaining control over costs. We will explain significant developments in our capabilities and their strategic purpose as they occur. 5. How do Coinsilium's Bitcoin reserves support the business, and how does the capital allocation framework operate? Our Bitcoin reserves, held through Forza (Gibraltar) Limited, provide balance-sheet substance, financial resilience and flexibility to support Coinsilium's wider business. The framework announced in July makes up to 15% of the value of those holdings available for venture-building activities and associated investments. It encompasses qualifying investments already funded from fiat reserves during 2026, allowing treasury resources to replenish cash deployed for those purposes where appropriate, as well as providing capacity for further opportunities. This is an allocation limit, rather than a commitment to deploy the full amount or follow a predetermined disposal timetable. Decisions take account of opportunities, liquidity requirements and prevailing Bitcoin values, while preserving the reserves' longer-term supporting role. Our "Bitcoin-first" philosophy reflects Bitcoin's position as our principal digital reserve asset. It also provides a foundation from which we can pursue the wider venture-building strategy. 6. How does Coinsilium view the wider digital asset market and opportunities beyond Bitcoin? In our unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 we noted the encouraging recovery in Bitcoin and other digital assets from the summer lows, while recognising that conditions may remain uneven. Our longer-term interest is in the growing use of digital infrastructure for payments, settlement, intelligence and automation, alongside Bitcoin's role as a reserve asset. Our Bitcoin-first philosophy underpins the establishment of our Bitcoin treasury. Our wider investment activities, however, extend beyond Bitcoin: our venture activities already create exposure to other digital assets, and we are also now assessing opportunities involving a newer generation of protocols with demonstrable usage, meaningful fee

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2026 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Strategic Update: Project Developments, Growth Priorities and Outlook into 2027 -2-

generation and clearer mechanisms linking activity to token economics. For example, some protocols use fees to fund token buybacks and subsequent burns. Buybacks create token purchases, while burns permanently remove those tokens from circulation, reducing supply; their significance depends on the scale and sustainability of activity, ongoing issuance and the rights or utility attached to the token. Certain tokens have outperformed Bitcoin during particular market phases, but that is neither universal nor sufficient grounds for allocating capital. In assessing these opportunities, our focus remains on fundamentals, liquidity, valuation and regulatory considerations. We will provide further detail if opportunities progress to a stage appropriate for disclosure. 7. How does Coinsilium structure its backing to suit different projects and stages of development, including new opportunities under review? We have a range of funding tools available and select structures according to the project, its development needs and the terms on which Coinsilium can participate. The ability to assess, negotiate and implement appropriate financing structures is an important part of Coinsilium's expertise. Our experience in financial structuring, combined with our sector knowledge, advisory capabilities and available capital, enables us to consider different approaches to backing new ventures on a case-by-case basis. These can include straightforward equity participation alongside advisory services, preference-share structures and convertible loan arrangements. Our backing of Predictive Labs is structured through preference shares with staged follow-on rights. BeatingHeart is supported through a convertible loan agreement, providing a defined route to potential equity participation. Our Otomato exposure includes an equity interest in its developer, Dyment Labs, together with a retained token warrant. These arrangements provide different combinations of economic exposure, contractual rights and flexibility. They allow us to match commitments to development progress and assess further participation as the projects mature. We are applying this experience as we review further opportunities. For each prospective relationship, we consider which financing structure would best accommodate the venture's funding needs and development plans while securing appropriate terms for Coinsilium. This includes assessing how capital can be committed progressively, how the parties' interests can be aligned and how financial backing can work alongside our commercial contribution. Where appropriate, advisory agreements complement that financial backing, enabling us to contribute commercial expertise while developing an additional source of revenue. As we pursue new opportunities, we see scope to develop this capability further. Having the expertise and financial capacity to consider a range of structures gives Coinsilium flexibility in negotiating new relationships and establishing a suitable basis for participation. Further commitments will remain subject to assessment and agreement, with announcements made as appropriate. 8. How is AI changing the development and funding needs of early-stage projects? AI is changing the economics of developing and scaling technology projects. Coding, testing, research and workflow automation can now be undertaken more efficiently, reshaping the resources and funding needed to bring a product into commercial use. For Coinsilium, this could materially improve what our capital and venture-building capabilities can achieve. Development plans that previously required sizeable specialist teams and layers of coordination can, in suitable cases, be delivered by a more compact team using AI effectively. Team size should follow the project's commercial and technical requirements, but those requirements can increasingly be met with lower staffing and coordination costs. The emphasis shifts towards people who can define the product, direct development and exercise sound judgment over quality, security and reliability. This changes how funding requirements should be assessed. More efficient delivery can reduce the capital needed to reach commercial milestones and lower ongoing expenditure. Where funding is already available, those savings strengthen the runway and provide more capacity to refine the product, establish customer demand and build revenues. Funding, delivery and commercial plans therefore need to be assessed together, with efficiency built into the operating model from the outset. For Coinsilium, this creates scope to help selected projects achieve more with each capital commitment and potentially support more opportunities from our available resources. It also sharpens our selection criteria: we look for teams that combine sector knowledge with the ability to deploy AI effectively and translate it into dependable products. Lower development costs alone do not establish a strong project; execution capability and a credible route to customers remain essential. As with blockchain technology and decentralisation, we believe AI will have a profound impact on technology development, business models, go-to-market strategies, organisational structures and governance. As an early-stage backer and venture builder, our role is to help the founders we support navigate this changing environment and position their projects to capture the opportunities it creates. Our advisory contribution becomes particularly relevant as technical delivery accelerates. Founders still need commercial positioning, partnerships, funding structures and market access. Combining that support with more capital-efficient development gives Coinsilium greater scope to scale its venture-building activities and participate in the value successful projects create. This is the significance for shareholders: the potential to turn our financial resources and expertise into more productive project backing, broader growth opportunities and substantial long-term value. 9. How do the development stages and timelines of the projects Coinsilium supports shape their opportunities and risk profiles? We have confidence in the potential of the projects we support, while recognising that they are at different stages of development and occupy different positions on the risk-reward spectrum. Some are building infrastructure whose adoption will develop over several years; others are introducing products or expanding their commercial capabilities. These differences influence both the milestones we assess and the time over which value may emerge. Examples include Predictive Labs, Yellow Network ("Yellow"), Otomato and BeatingHeart, which illustrate different applications of our frontier-technology strategy. They address different markets and are at different stages of technical development, market introduction and commercial expansion. There are common themes across certain projects. As described in our annual report for the year ended 31 December 2025, released on 22 June 2026, Predictive Labs, Otomato and Yellow give Coinsilium exposure to information, execution and settlement capabilities relevant to the emerging agentic economy. These represent related areas of infrastructure and opportunity within our broader strategy, which also encompasses projects such as BeatingHeart's commercial application of generative AI. Predictive Labs is building prediction-market intelligence infrastructure, with technical capability and a phased rollout central to its development. Yellow is developing a substantial clearing and settlement ecosystem over a multi-year horizon. Otomato has launched applications and is expanding its intelligence and automation capabilities, supported by strategic backing from Improbable, a UK-based technology venture builder that has invested USUSD2 million in the project. BeatingHeart is progressing towards commercial deployment of an AI-powered content-production platform, with a nearer-term focus on establishing its subscription-based offering. Each is a separate project whose founders and management team determine its strategy, commercial priorities and delivery schedule. The relevance of their technologies to common market opportunities provides a strategic connection, representing a vertical stack within the future agentic economy ranging from data aggregation as a feedstock, processing and decision making as a "midstream" activity through to clearance and settlement, while each project develops according to its own objectives. Coinsilium provides capital and support according to its relationship with each project, with operational execution remaining the responsibility of the respective management teams. We are encouraged by this combination of longer-term infrastructure opportunities and projects progressing towards commercial adoption. It gives Coinsilium several avenues for growth and potential value creation across different time horizons. Our confidence rests on the capabilities of the teams and the opportunities they are pursuing, with progress assessed against the milestones relevant to each project. 10. What stage has Predictive Labs reached, and how does Nijinn fit within its broader development? Predictive Labs is building tools and infrastructure for the emerging prediction-market economy. Nijinn, its first product, aggregates fragmented market data into intelligence for professional users, developers and AI agents. Predictive Labs is continuing to develop Nijinn's technical capabilities while coordinating its market introduction and commercial launch preparations around a programme of industry events. Following Token2049 in Singapore, the team will attend NEXT Predict in New York on 22-23 October 2026, a dedicated prediction-markets summit covering market infrastructure, liquidity, regulation and product innovation, where Predictive Labs is a sponsor and founder Johann Evrard will speak. Predictive Labs will then exhibit within the Web Summit Lisbon startup programme on 9-12 November

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2026 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)