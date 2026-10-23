Allianz Global Investors ETF ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 23
|Valuation Date
|Name
|ISIN
|Currency
|Units
|NAV per Unit
|22/10/2026
|AGI Global Equity Active
|IE000NZURXXX
|USD
|4976039
|10.0469
|22/10/2026
|AGI Global Equity Active
|IE000NZURXXX
|GBP
|4976039
|7.517602972
|22/10/2026
|AGI Smart Europe Equity Active
|IE000519MXXX
|GBP
|3450000
|8.345109625
|22/10/2026
|AGI Smart US Equity Active
|IE000LST7XXX
|USD
|3737380
|10.2063
|22/10/2026
|AGI Smart US Equity Active
|IE000LST7XXX
|GBP
|3737380
|7.636874181
© 2026 PR Newswire