Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 23-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: The Metropolis of Tokyo 3.750% Bonds due 22/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each) debt-like XS3524494XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Prudential Funding (Asia) PLC 2.80% Subordinated Notes due 23/10/2036; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of CNY1,000,000 each and integral debt-like HK0001366XXX -- multiples of CNY10,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Morton Funding 2026-1 plc Class A Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class B Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class C Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class D Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class E Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class F Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531953XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class Z Zero Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531954XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class X Floating Rate Asset-backed Notes due 23/08/2034; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3531954XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Conditional Coupon Autocallable Barrier Redemption Notes linked Securitised to a Basket of Indices due 25/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented derivatives XS3379231XXX -- by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securitised Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 25/10/2032; derivatives XS3468833XXX -- fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securitised Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 25/10/2032; derivatives XS3468833XXX -- fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Securities due 23/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3473367XXX -- Securities due 23/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3473368XXX -- Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC Floating Rate Notes due 23/10/2029; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of AUD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3528162XXX -- securities Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Preference Share Linked Notes due 23/10/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral debt-like XS3481698XXX -- multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities Index Linked Interest and Redemption Notes due 26/10/2032; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and debt-like XS3481706XXX -- integral multiples of GBP1 in excess thereof) securities

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October 23, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)