Cabinet Office, Government of Japan: JAPAN SUI COLLECTION PARIS PRESENTS LINEAGE OF GOLD * LINEAGE OF SILVER 22-23 OCTOBER 2026

JAPAN SUI COLLECTION PARIS PRESENTS LINEAGE OF GOLD * LINEAGE OF SILVER 22-23 OCTOBER 2026

PARIS, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 22 - 23 October, the Cabinet Office, Government of Japan, hosted Lineage of Gold * Lineage of Silver, an exclusive exhibition of Japanese artistry from the Sui Collection at the Palais de Chaillot in Paris. The event welcomed over 300 guests from across Europe's luxury, business, political, cultural, and creative sectors, as well as established collectors.

The exhibition, curated by renowned author and cultural producer Mari Hashimoto, presented Japanese traditional crafts through a contemporary presentation that showcased gold and silver, two highly valued metals that each have very distinct qualities.

Bringing together treasured objects sourced from across Japan, the works on view in Lineage of Gold * Lineage of Silver span gallery representation and institutional collections to the archives of traditional craft workshops, reflecting the practices and traditions that contribute to Japan's rich cultural landscape and history.

Around 60 examples of Japanese art and craftsmanship were on display. The exhibition included lacquerware, metalwork, ceramics, textiles and sword-making. Lineage of Gold * Lineage of Silver revealed lesser-known techniques and traditions such as kirikane (a decorative technique used for Buddhist statues and paintings, using gold and silver leaf) and kinkarakami (a gilded embossed technique).

Guests were drawn to the textile, ceramics and the gold leaf works, and to objects which were crafted employing a particularly complex technique. Among these were the Kumihimo-Nara-gumi cords by Domyo. Among the many techniques used to create cords are twisting, braiding, weaving, and forms of concealed stitching.

Elsewhere, the embroidered obi belts by Kondaya Genbei also proved to be popular. Rooted in ancient traditions of binding the body and the Shinto concept of Yorishiro, the obi has been considered as a vessel for divine presence, and Kondaya Genbei preserves this legacy through innovative materials and artistry.

Alongside historical works, guests were also drawn to more contemporary pieces, such as the Remnant: Stone by Terumasa Ikeda. The ethereal work composed of shimmering shell inlays with delicate, laser-cut numbers and lines on ultra-thin lacquer surfaces blends traditional Japanese raden craftsmanship with futuristic, digital-inspired motifs.

Guests were treated to a range of Japanese culinary delicacies including kombu-cured yellowtail sashimi and caviar hosomaki sushi roll created by the renowned contemporary restaurant L'Abysse Paris, overseen by Yannick Alléno, a leading figure in modern French gastronomy, and Yasunari Okazaki, an innovative Japanese sushi chef.

The works were illuminated through an evocative light art installation by acclaimed lighting designers Akari-Lisa Ishii and Motoko Ishii, transformed the gallery space titled La Cathédrale and revealed the objects through a careful juxtaposition of shadow and atmosphere.

Masaya Kitao, Councillor, Cabinet Secretariat, gave a speech on behalf of the Government of Japan, saying: "JAPAN SUI COLLECTION is more than a showcase of exquisite creations. It is a journey to discover the beauty and elegance that lie hidden across Japan, and to bring new forms of value into being together with you. The traditional crafts and cuisine you see and experience today represent but a small part of that rich inheritance. The story of a Japanese craft truly begins when it is placed in the hands of someone who understands it. Each owner adds a new chapter to its history. In this way, the object itself can become a source of new value. It is also our responsibility to preserve and pass on the spirit and craftsmanship of these traditions, allowing them to resonate with other cultures and find new expressions of harmony without losing their essence."

Guests were captivated by a performance by renowned Japanese dancer Min Tanaka, known for his original dance works that explore the body and movement through improvisation.

The Sui Collection is an initiative of the Cabinet Office, Government of Japan, which aims to present outstanding Japanese artistry and distinctive creations from across the country. https://japan-sui-collection.go.jp/

Coming Soon: JAPAN SUI COLLECTION in KYOTO

Dates: 7 - 8 November 2026

Venue: Kyoto State Guest House, Kyoto, Japan (invitation only)

Hosted by: Cabinet Office, Government of Japan

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