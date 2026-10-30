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AF

WKN: 918629 | ISIN: FI0009800098 | Ticker-Symbol: V5W
Frankfurt
30.10.26 | 08:03
0,198 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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AFARAK GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1950,26516:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 13:15 Uhr
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Afarak Group Plc: Production report Q3 2026

12:15 London, 14:15 Helsinki, 30 October 2026 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q3 2026

Afarak Group's overall production for the first three quarters of 2026 has increased by 17.9% when compared to the same period in 2025. This growth was primarily driven by the South African mines, which are now operating steadily following extensive and continuous preparation work.

Q3/2026Q3/2025ChangeYTD 2026YTD 2025ChangeFY 2025
Speciality Alloys mt23,38523,952-2.4%73,80880,107-7.9%105,432
Processingmt3,2336,039-46.5%16,99621,966-22.6%27,626
Miningmt20,15217,91312.5%56,81258,141-2.3%77,806
South African minesmt89,73328,932210.3%183,369138,11432.8%173,451
Miningmt89,73328,932210.3%183,369138,11432.8%173,451

Processing

  • Processing volumes decreased by 46.5% in Q3 2026 compared to same quarter last year, driven by a strategic initiative to optimise inventory levels.

Mining

  • The South African mining activity almost tripled (up 210.3%) YoY in Q3 2026. This surge heavily drove YTD production, resulting in a 32.8% increase over the same period last year.
  • The Turkish mining operations maintained steady growth, with an increase of 12.5% in Q3 2026 when compared to Q3 2025.

Outlook for Q4 2026

Demand and Price Trends:

The demand for Cr Ore has recently regressed, due to oversupply in China. The substantial hike in freight cost and the falling market prices have a significant impact on the profit margins.

LC FeCR consumption and pricing is slowly picking up from a very low level in the European market. The US market is doing much better, due to a healthy demand from the aeronautical sector. High freight costs from India and China are currently discouraging large imports.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The strengthening of USD helps to improve the results, along with the effect of CBAM and the introduction of a mandatory product liability and recall insurance, for all the ferrochrome products.

Helsinki, 30 October 2026

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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