Afarak Group Plc: Production report Q3 2026

12:15 London, 14:15 Helsinki, 30 October 2026 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q3 2026

Afarak Group's overall production for the first three quarters of 2026 has increased by 17.9% when compared to the same period in 2025. This growth was primarily driven by the South African mines, which are now operating steadily following extensive and continuous preparation work.

Q3/2026 Q3/2025 Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change FY 2025 Speciality Alloys mt 23,385 23,952 -2.4% 73,808 80,107 -7.9% 105,432 Processing mt 3,233 6,039 -46.5% 16,996 21,966 -22.6% 27,626 Mining mt 20,152 17,913 12.5% 56,812 58,141 -2.3% 77,806 South African mines mt 89,733 28,932 210.3% 183,369 138,114 32.8% 173,451 Mining mt 89,733 28,932 210.3% 183,369 138,114 32.8% 173,451

Processing

Processing volumes decreased by 46.5% in Q3 2026 compared to same quarter last year, driven by a strategic initiative to optimise inventory levels.

Mining

The South African mining activity almost tripled (up 210.3%) YoY in Q3 2026. This surge heavily drove YTD production, resulting in a 32.8% increase over the same period last year.

The Turkish mining operations maintained steady growth, with an increase of 12.5% in Q3 2026 when compared to Q3 2025.

Outlook for Q4 2026

Demand and Price Trends:

The demand for Cr Ore has recently regressed, due to oversupply in China. The substantial hike in freight cost and the falling market prices have a significant impact on the profit margins.

LC FeCR consumption and pricing is slowly picking up from a very low level in the European market. The US market is doing much better, due to a healthy demand from the aeronautical sector. High freight costs from India and China are currently discouraging large imports.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The strengthening of USD helps to improve the results, along with the effect of CBAM and the introduction of a mandatory product liability and recall insurance, for all the ferrochrome products.

Helsinki, 30 October 2026

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

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