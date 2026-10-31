Following an ambitious transformation to modernize the historic landmark, Giza Zoo participates in the global gathering for the first time in 30 years, marking a significant step toward international accreditation.

This week, amidst the international delegates gathered at Cologne Zoo for the 81st Annual Conference of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), a historic moment unfolded, where for the first time in 30 years, Egypt's historic Giza Zoo is participating in the global summit taking place from October 25 to 29, 2026, hosted by Cologne Zoo in Germany.

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Giza Zoo Delegation (Photo: AETOSWire)

This long-awaited return marks a significant milestone in Giza Zoo's ambitious transformation journey, as one of the world's oldest zoological institutions works to reclaim its place within the international zoological community. More than a symbolic reconnection, the participation reflects a renewed commitment to international standards, animal welfare, and wildlife conservation, as the zoo progresses along a structured pathway toward global accreditation and membership.

At the heart of this new chapter is a comprehensive, multi-phase redevelopment project aimed at restoring Giza Zoo's historic significance while transforming it into a modern, world-class destination for conservation, education, and research. Led by Egyptian developer Hadayieq under a 25-year concession agreement covering both Giza Zoo and the neighboring Orman Garden, the transformation brings together leading international zoo-planning specialists, veterinary experts, and Egyptian scientific leadership to revitalize the landmark institution.

The redevelopment goes far beyond physical restoration. From redesigning animal habitats and upgrading enclosures to modernizing life-support systems and operational practices, the project is guided by international benchmarks, drawing on African association for wildlife in human care standards alongside selected guidelines from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Animal welfare, environmental education, scientific research, and wildlife conservation remain central to the transformation, laying the foundations for a more sustainable future.

While embracing modern zoological practices, the project is equally committed to preserving the zoo's remarkable heritage. Founded in 1891 on the historic royal grounds laid out by Khedive Ismail, Giza Zoo holds the distinction of being Africa's first zoo and one of the oldest zoological gardens in the world. With its rare botanical collections, historic architecture, and iconic suspension bridge designed by Gustave Eiffel, the zoo has long been an important part of Egypt's cultural identity. The ongoing renovation seeks to honor this legacy while reimagining the experience for future generations.

The progress achieved through this transformation has drawn recognition from the international zoological community. Welcoming Giza Zoo's historic return, David Field, WAZA President, emphasized the significance of the project, stating: "Reconnecting historic zoos like Giza Zoo with the global community is at the heart of our mission. As Africa's first zoo, Giza Zoo carries a remarkable legacy, and its commitment to international standards and animal welfare is an encouraging step forward. Three years is an incredibly short time for a transformation of this scale. Revitalizing such a historic institution requires extensive research, meticulous planning, and a commitment to getting every detail right."

He added: "The progress achieved in just three years is remarkable, but a transformation of this magnitude cannot happen overnight. What matters most is building a lasting legacy that prioritizes animal welfare, conservation, and meaningful visitor experiences. By taking the time to meet the highest international standards, Giza Zoo is laying the foundations for a world-class destination that serves its animals, inspires its visitors, and makes Egypt proud for generations to come."

Beyond international recognition, Giza Zoo's renewed engagement with WAZA opens opportunities for greater collaboration with leading zoological institutions worldwide. Through knowledge exchange and access to international expertise, the zoo aims to strengthen its capabilities in endangered species breeding, veterinary research, and conservation initiatives, supporting its long-term ambition to become an active contributor to global wildlife preservation.

As the transformation continues, Giza Zoo's return to the international stage represents more than the revival of a historic landmark. It signals the beginning of a new era that brings together over 130 years of heritage with modern science, conservation, and animal welfare. With a clear vision for the future, the redevelopment aims to restore Giza Zoo as a leading conservation and educational destination, creating a lasting legacy for future generations of Egyptians while reaffirming its place on the global zoological map.

*Source: AETOSWire

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Contacts:

Khaled Tarek

Khaled.tarek@theprospr.com