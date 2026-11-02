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IN

WKN: A3E3N3 | ISIN: EE3100149394 | Ticker-Symbol: X8K
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 09:55
64,00 Euro
-3,03 % -2,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
INFORTAR AS Chart 1 Jahr
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INFORTAR AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,0068,6012:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 08:00 Uhr
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AS Infortar: Unaudited results for Q3 and 9 months 2026

Infortar will arrange a webinar for investors today 2 November 2026. Please join the webinar via the following links:

at 12:00 (Tallinn local time) Estonian webinar
at 14:00 (Tallinn local time) English webinar

At the end of September, Infortar's total assets stood at €2.62 billion and equity at €1.25 billion. The Group's borrowings decreased by 5.5% compared with the end of the previous year to €1.01 billion, while net debt declined by 2.8% to €828 million. In the third quarter, Infortar generated revenue of €458 million and a net profit of €50 million.

"The third quarter brought key decisions that will shape Infortar's development in the years ahead and create a platform for further growth. We have consistently expanded our operations in sectors where we see long-term growth potential. In September, we signed an agreement to acquire the Lithuanian agricultural group Litagra at an enterprise value of €95 million. We completed the acquisition in October, making Infortar Agro the largest milk producer in the Baltic states. This marks an important step in the development of our agricultural business and provides a strong foundation for further growth," said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

"Tallink delivered a strong summer quarter, with growth in passenger numbers, cargo volumes and revenue. Despite rising fuel prices and environmental levies, Tallink remains focused on cost efficiency. Elenger focused on ensuring a reliable supply of energy for its customers ahead of the heating season, increasing its gas storage inventories and securing additional LNG deliveries. Our real estate business continued to grow steadily and rental income increased," Hanschmidt added.

Major Events
Energy

In the third quarter, natural gas consumption in the Baltic-Finnish region totalled 5.6 TWh, decreasing by 6% compared with the previous year (5.9 TWh). Elenger Grupp's gas and electricity sales volumes in the third quarter decreased by 27% year on year to 2.8 TWh (compared to 3.8 TWh in Q3 2025). The decline was primarily driven by a reduction in wholesale sales. Despite the overall decline in sales volumes, Elenger's gas market share in the Baltic-Finnish market increased to 31%, and Estonia accounted for 14% of energy sales.

Maritime transport

In the third quarter, Tallink carried 1,816,174 passengers, representing a 2.8% increase year-on-year. The number of cargo units transported increased by 7.8% to 64,980, while the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.1% to 249,100.

As at the end of the quarter, Tallink operated 11 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 5 passenger vessels, 3 vessels that were chartered out and 1 in lay-up.

Real estate and infrastructure

In Q3 2026, INF Infra, part of the Infortar Group, continued the construction of Rail Baltica's mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million, and the work is planned to continue until March 2028.

In Q3 2026, construction of a Depo DIY Store continued on the property adjacent to the Tallink Tennis Centre. The project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2027.

In Q3 2026, the reconstruction and expansion project of the Radisti 7 warehouse and office building continued. The works are being carried out by INF Ehitus and are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Key financial figures

Key figuresQ3 2026Q3 20259 months 20269 months 2025
Revenue, m€457.508467.6931,403.4251,419.562
Gross profit, m€93.84995.828207.981177.564
EBITDA, m€87.423104.927198.651189.978
EBITDA margin (%)19.1%22.4%14.2%13.4%
Operating profit (EBIT), m€66.73264.836117.80091.219
Profit before tax, m€52.29673.01979.49175.714
Income tax expense, m€-1.897-0.780-21.891-17.886
Net profit (-loss), m€50.39972.23957.60057.828
Net profit (-loss) attributable to owners of the parent, m€43.43959.06858.60256.519
Earnings per share (euros)*2.112.872.842.75
Total equity, m€1,248.1331,207.9471,248.1331,207.947
Loan and lease liabilities, m€1,012.7321,035.4231,012.7321,035.423
Net debt, m€828.009899.281828.009899.281
Investment loans / EBITDA**3.0x3.3x3.0x3.3x

*Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing profit attributable to owners of the parent for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the same period, excluding own shares.** The investment loans to EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing long-term investment loans disclosed in Note 7.1 by EBITDA for the trailing twelve months, comprising the first nine months of the reporting year and the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Revenue

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the Group's consolidated revenue was EUR 1,403.425 million (9 months 2025: EUR 1,419.562 million).

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the maritime transport segment's EBITDA was EUR 104.025 million (9 months 2025: EUR 102.217 million).

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the energy segment's EBITDA was EUR 71.476 million (9 months 2025: EUR 76.597 million).

The profitability of the real estate segment is assessed based on the standalone EBITDA of the real estate companies. In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, real estate EBITDA was EUR 12.034 million (9 months 2025: EUR 10.962 million).

Net Profit (Loss)

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, consolidated net profit was EUR 57.600 million, of which EUR 58.602 million was attributable to owners of the parent (9 months 2025: EUR 57.828 million and EUR 56.519 million, respectively).

Investments

In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the Group's total investments amounted to approximately EUR 61 million (9 months 2025: EUR 96 million).

Financing

As at 30 September 2026, loan and lease liabilities totalled EUR 1,012.732 million (31 December 2025: EUR 1,071.353 million).

As at 30 September 2026, the Group's net debt was EUR 828.009 million (31 December 2025: EUR 851.582 million). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.1 (31 December 2025: 3.7).

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per financial year. Based on Resolution 2.2 of the Annual General Meeting approved on 4 June 2026, a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share will be paid to shareholders for the 2025 financial year. The first payment was made on 15 July 2026, and the second payment will be made on 15 December 2026 with transfer to the shareholders' bank accounts.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of EUR)30.09.2631.12.25
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents184 723219 771
Derivative financial assets62 1154 732
Settled derivative receivables4 3761 823
Trade receivables138 436153 473
Prepayments for taxes7 6425 659
Other receivables and prepayments45 67738 878
Prepayments for inventories1 039476
Inventories99 69290 672
Biological assets1 4711 545
Total current assets545 171517 029
Non-current assets30.09.2631.12.25
Investments in associates16 33921 412
Long-term derivative instruments10 7811 079
Other non-current receivables32 89231 648
Property, plant and equipment at fair value1 187 3841 202 173
Investment property68 62966 872
Property, plant and equipment673 344669 797
Intangible assets36 86437 930
Right-of-use assets41 72639 645
Biological assets7 7949 022
Total non-current assets2 075 7532 079 578
TOTAL ASSETS2 620 9242 596 607
(in thousands of EUR)30.09.2631.12.25
Current liabilities
Loan liabilities229 556338 515
Lease liabilities7 65310 029
Trade payables108 555123 330
Tax liabilities52 58444 972
Buyers' advances37 05338 621
Settled derivatives2 2114 156
Other current liabilities79 30669 677
Short-term derivative instruments21 4119 552
Total current liabilities538 329638 852
Non-current liabilities30.09.2631.12.25
Long-term provisions6 7948 695
Deferred tax liabilities2 1831 894
Other long-term liabilities48 39946 028
Long-term derivatives1 5632 925
Loan liabilities741 627686 187
Lease liabilities33 89636 622
Total non-current liabilities834 462782 351
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 372 7911 421 203
(in thousands of EUR)30.09.2631.12.25
Equity
Share capital2 1172 117
Own shares-3 076-790
Share premium32 48432 484
Reserve capital212212
Option reserve13 66310 099
Hedging reserve46 284-7 260
Unrealised exchange rate differences-2 4611 167
Post-employment benefit obligation reserve-550-559
Retained earnings903 763884 204
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent992 436921 674
Non-controlling interests255 697253 730
Total equity1 248 1331 175 404
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2 620 9242 596 607

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(in thousands of EUR)Q3 2026Q3 20259 months 20269 months 2025
Revenue457 508467 6931 403 4251 419 562
Cost of goods and services sold-363 665-371 837-1 195 355-1 241 781
Write-down of receivables6-28-89-217
Gross profit93 84995 828207 981177 564
Marketing expenses-10 458-11 123-33 840-34 218
General administrative expenses-20 643-18 804-65 930-62 325
Profit (loss) from derivatives1 291-1 145-2148 037
Profit (loss) from biological assets2 4484 5113 7144 615
Gain/(loss) from changes in the fair value of non-current assets0-5 6070-5 607
Other operating income8942 23710 4126 473
Other operating expenses-649-1 061-4 323-3 320
Operating profit66 73264 836117 80091 219
(in thousands of EUR)Q3 2026Q3 20259 months 20269 months 2025
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for using the equity method292619-1 8491 940
Financial income and expenses:
Income/(expense) from financial investments-2 36517 595-2 58316 984
Interest expense-12 050-10 323-33 081-34 800
Interest income7736092 4792 346
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates-199388-1 1162
Other financial income and expenses-887-705-2 159-1 977
Total financial income and expenses-14 7287 564-36 460-17 445
Profit before tax52 29673 01979 49175 714
Corporate income tax-1 897-780-21 891-17 886
Profit/(loss) for the period50 39972 23957 60057 828
including:
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company43 43959 06858 60256 519
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests6 96013 171-1 0021 309
Other comprehensive income9 months 20269 months 2025
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations9141
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:
Cash flow hedging instruments - effective portion of changes in fair value53 54421 096
Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries-3 628-48
Total other comprehensive income49 92521 189
Total comprehensive income107 52579 017
including:
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company108 52777 708
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interests-1 0021 309
Basic earnings per share (in euros per share)2.842.75
Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share)2.782.68

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Cash flows from operating activities
(in thousands of EUR)9 months 20269 months 2025
Profit for the period57 60057 828
Adjustments:
Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets80 85198 758
Fair value adjustment of equity investment2 322-1 940
Change in the value of derivatives-3 047-17 413
Other financial income/expenses-435-21 797
Calculated interest expenses33 08134 800
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-1 919-706
Income from grants recognised as revenue-531-1 079
Corporate income tax expense21 89117 886
Recognition and adjustment of provisions3 57421 237
Income tax paid-21 601-17 475
Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities2 27135 661
Change in inventories-9 58357 722
Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities-3 748-7 995
Change in biological assets1 302232
Total cash flows from operating activities162 028255 719
Cash flows from investing activities9 months 20269 months 2025
Proceeds from the sale of associates2 7520
Net cash flows on acquisition of subsidiaries-2 725-39 927
Payments to acquire associates-1-1 332
Received dividends220
Repayments of loans granted1822 708
Interest received2 4842 134
Purchases of investment property-1 757-2 116
Payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets-58 960-52 605
Proceeds from sale of property3 21778 110
Total cash flows used in investing activities-54 786-13 028
Cash flows used in financing activities9 months 20269 months 2025
Proceeds from targeted financing2 6442 638
Changes in overdraft-739-43 513
Proceeds from borrowings38 03199 173
Repayments of borrowings-90 811-248 146
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-18 063-11 703
Interest paid-32 023-34 088
Dividends paid-39 043-38 511
Repurchase of own shares-2 28622
Total cash flows used in financing activities-142 290-274 128
TOTAL NET CASH FLOW-35 048-31 437
Cash at the beginning of the year219 771167 579
Cash at the end of the period184 723136 142
Net change in cash -35 048-31 437


Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.38% shareholding in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 143,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, and other areas. A total of 141 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 associates and 2 subsidiaries of associates. Excluding associates, Infortar employs 6203 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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