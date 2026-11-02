DJ Westpac 2026 Sustainability Report

Westpac Banking Corporation / Key word(s): Sustainability Westpac 2026 Sustainability Report 2026-11-02 / 13:21 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Westpac Banking Corporation Westpac 2026 Sustainability Report The announcement can be viewed at: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4409B_1-2026-11-2.pdf A copy of this release has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. 2 November 2026 This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of Media Release View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2426582 2026-11-02 CET/CEST

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2026 07:21 ET (12:21 GMT)