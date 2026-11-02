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WKN: 854242 | ISIN: AU000000WBC1 | Ticker-Symbol: WBC
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 14:07
23,200 Euro
+0,17 % +0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,80523,15514:16
22,80023,15514:17
Dow Jones News
02.11.2026 13:57 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Westpac 2026 Sustainability Report

DJ Westpac 2026 Sustainability Report 

Westpac Banking Corporation / Key word(s): Sustainability 
Westpac 2026 Sustainability Report 
2026-11-02 / 13:21 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Westpac Banking Corporation 
 
Westpac 2026 Sustainability Report 

The announcement can be viewed at: 
 
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4409B_1-2026-11-2.pdf 
 
A copy of this release has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. 

2 November 2026 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial 
Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the 
use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit 
www.rns.com. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Media Release 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2426582 2026-11-02 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2426582&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2026 07:21 ET (12:21 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.